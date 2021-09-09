UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wins Parliament’s backing for new health and social care tax





The House of Commons voted by 319 votes to 248 to support the proposed health and social care tax, a new 1.25% tax on workers and employers across the country, which will take effect from April 2022.



The UK Parliament has approved the government’s new tax plan headed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fund its National Health Service (NHS) and social services. On Wednesday night, the House of Commons voted 319 to 248 to support the proposed health and social care tax, a new 1.25% tax on workers and employers across the country, which will take effect from April 2022. Corporate dividend rates will also increase by the same amount to cover what Johnson has described as the largest publicly funded NHS catch-up program in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to raise an additional £ 12 billion a year for health and care spending. As the move breaks one of the commitments made in the ruling Conservative Party’s central election manifesto, it has angered many Tory MPs in Johnson’s backbench. However, the move was not expected to spark a major rebellion in the ranks when the House of Commons vote was taken. Five Tory MPs, including Esther McVey, Sir Christopher Chope and Sir John Redwood, voted against the proposal and 37 others did not. The latter figure will include some MPs who were allowed not to attend and who were paired with members of the opposition. No Conservative government ever wants to raise taxes, and I’ll be honest with the House, I accept yes I accept that breaks a clear commitment, which is not something I do lightly, Mr. Johnson in the Commons earlier in the week when he made the plans. But a global pandemic was in no one’s manifesto. I think the people of this country get this in their bones and they can see the huge debts this government / treasury has taken on, he said. He also reportedly made a last-minute appeal on Wednesday to would-be Tory rebels to back his welfare and NHS program ahead of an early vote in the House of Commons. He told the powerful 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers: We should never forget, after all we have been through, that we are the party of free enterprise, private sector and low taxation. The tax will start with an increase in National Insurance (NI), a mandatory contribution in the annual tax bill, and will increase the country’s highest level in 70 years to around 35.5% of GDP by the end of the year. Parliament. During the debate in the House of Commons, several Tory MPs from the so-called Red Wall working-class neighborhoods, who had won opposition Labor Party seats in the 2019 general election, warned that it was regressive and would disadvantage people low income and people living in areas with low house prices. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has promised MPs he will be mindful of any wastage of the £ 12 billion in tax revenue a year, but details of how the money will be spent have not been yet been fully defined.

