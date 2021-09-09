Tencent leads to $ 60 billion loss as gambling crackdown fears grow

(Bloomberg) – Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. have lost more than $ 60 billion in value as investors increasingly fear Chinese regulators prepare to significantly tighten their grip on the world’s largest gaming industry.

Chinese regulators have called industry executives to a meeting on Wednesday asking them to break their lonely focus on profit and prevent minors from becoming addicted to games, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. Regulators have also said there will be a temporary freeze on approvals for all new online games, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, a move that will slow down the pipeline of titles developers depend on to spur growth.

This accelerated a stock sale that began in the morning, although Xinhua made no mention of the approval suspension. Investors are already on the alert due to a ten-month government campaign to curb the sectors from e-commerce and ridesharing to social media.

Xi Jinpings’ administration is running a concurrent campaign to tackle underage addiction, reduce growing spending on virtual items, and inspire young people to engage in more productive hobbies. Last week, the government released new regulations for the industry, including limiting the time children can play video games to three hours per week.

A moratorium on new titles would mark an escalation in the crackdown on games, hitting developers’ portfolios directly. He recalls a ten-month freeze on game monetization licenses in 2018, then intended to fight addictions and myopia in children. This spurred Tencents’ first drop in profits in at least a decade and helped erase around $ 200 billion from its market value at one point.

They feared the reported suspension was just the start of a broader crackdown on gambling and the severity of that crackdown, said Cui Chenyu, game analyst for global market intelligence firm Omdia in Shanghai. The shutdown will certainly have a substantial impact on gaming companies. The number of new titles approved in the first half of this year could secure their revenue for 2021, but we would see a negative effect from the end of next year if approvals did not resume quickly.

On Thursday, Tencent extended its losses into the late afternoon to finish down 8.5%, its biggest drop since July. Netease fell 11%. Representatives of the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Prosus NV, Tencents’ largest shareholder, lost 6.6% in Amsterdam while parent company Naspers Ltd. fell 8.3% in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Tencents League of Legends Mobile title won’t launch on September 15, as originally planned, as it was supposed to improve the gaming experience, according to a notice posted on the Weibo official games page. Testing will continue until after National Day in October, the notice said without further details.

Officials from the Communist Party’s advertising department and industry regulator disclosed their decision to executives at Tencent and Netease during Wednesday’s meeting, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a person briefed on the matter.

Game approvals have been put on hold as the government finds ways to reduce the number of titles on the market, especially after the hectic pace of the first half of the year, the Post said citing a second person briefed on the discussion. The length of the suspension was unclear, the SCMP added.

Investors have grown increasingly nervous about the gaming industry since August, when Chinese state media denounced spiritual gambling opium, prompting Tencent to ban children. While various newspapers have since responded to the comment, saying it was an exaggeration, the lingering concern is that Beijing will next turn its attention to an arena critical to the results of media giants, from Tencent to Apple Inc. and Activision Blizzard. Inc.

More broadly, Beijing’s campaign to curb its giant internet industry is approaching its 11th month, a roller coaster ride that began when regulators torpedoed the record-breaking Jack Mas Ant Group Co. IPO, before launching investigations into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent – backed by food delivery giant Meituan and Didi Global Inc.

The reported suspension of new title approvals suggests an expansion of China’s latest gaming crackdown, said Michael Norris, technology analyst for Shanghai-based market research firm AgencyChina. What looked like paternalistic controls on underage gambling activity can potentially turn into broader restrictions on content and monetization models.

