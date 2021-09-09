Pakistani students are angry at the police brutality. And people criticize Imran Khan online





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

New Delhi: Pakistani aspirants in Quetta who were showing up for medical exams had two complaints, the online questions were of course irrelevant and many of those who have not yet taken the test have failed. When they protested against Edhi Chowk in Quetta, they were brutally charged by the police. Now, it has become the third student complaint to snowball into giant online anger against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. Hashtags such as #ShameOnQuettaPolice #shameonpmc #werejecttepsmdcatkey target Imran Khan and his Naya Pakistan Promise. 300 Bolan Medical College seats were up for grabs.

Dawn reported that more than 50 students were arrested on Wednesday and many more were injured.

Candidates who have not yet appeared in certain articles for the online test have also been declared fail without even giving them the opportunity to appear in those articles, said Haseebullah Baloch, chair of the Student Action Committee.

Baluch called for an investigation into the alleged irregularities and said the future of hundreds of Balochistan students was at stake.

These protests and the police action that followed caused Twitter to boil in Pakistan with numerous tweets against Imran Khan, his party, and the country’s medical regulator, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). People asked Khans Naya Pakistan.

#ShameOnQuettaPolice #shameonpmc @ImranKhanPTI @pmc_org shame @jam_kamal is this your naya pakistan where students are not even allowed to protest. So proud of you mr pm this is your pmc and it is your only test for all. we regret that we are in pk https://t.co/zp0s48n1uf

– Irtiza khanzada (@ Irtizakhan02) September 9, 2021

Awaz uthengi pr daba of JaengiImran Khan EVM se zayada ye 2 lake students important hen 6000 fees Test duration 31 days No re-check also not allowed to verify your result although our selfWelcome to New Pakistan @ ImranKhanPTI @ pmc_org # werejectPMC #MDCTIANWantKey # ShameOnPTI pic.twitter. com / ugm3wOTX9j

– Haris Rajput (HarisRa33151774) September 8, 2021

Dismissing the PMC, one account says stop playing with Pakistan’s future.

@ImranKhanPTI @ArifAlvi @Shafqat_Mahmood Respected leaders of Pakistan !!! Stop playing with the future of students

We reject PMC ##

– Adeeba Iqbal (@ AdeebaIqbal12) September 9, 2021

Even a supporter of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) came forward to criticize the PMC.

Imran khan sahib ap q PMC kay khelaf action nahe lay. PMC bacho ka zendagi kharb kar raha hai tajrobat kar raha hai.main as PTI support ap dire kehta hon k ju khuwab apnay hum ko dikaya ta woh ye pakistan tu nahe ta ..

– asadullah jan (@ asadullahjan772) September 9, 2021

Studying abroad has never been difficult for me, but still wanted to study in Pak and serve my own country. But that’s what our people give us. So what’s the point of thinking about Pakistan’s future? Isse bhi zyada kuch bura hona baaki hai? @ pmc_org # WerejectTEPSMDCATkey

– Non-toxic tweets (@ beingmyself234) September 8, 2021

Then there were those who called out Imran Khan for destroying the field of medicine by appointing a corrupt man as the head of the PMC.

Thought our PM @ImranKhanPTI is not a corrupt man but what I see he brought a lawyer to appoint him as vice president PMC Ali @ImranKhanPTI will be in charge of supporting his people in Pakistan medical commission and destroying the field of medicine in Pakistan

– Shan Siddique (@billioaz) September 8, 2021

Many have posted photos of injured students with their bloodstained clothes after the police crackdown.

This is how the so-called future of Pakistan (youth) is treated !! They were simply protesting for their basic rights. Such brutal acts on the part of the police are a stigma on the face of humanity and their profession @ ImranKhanPTI @ pmc_org # werejecttepsmdcatkey pic.twitter.com/3nw0k8LNkR

-Ume-Aiman ​​Shahzad (@shahzad_ume) September 8, 2021

Some even used Bollywood memes to express their displeasure with the PMC.

It is because we are under such a pathetic government. ! shame PTI gov… .. # WerejectTEPSMDCATkey https://t.co/qkWTutd6RZ

– Fatima (@ Fatima85011978) September 8, 2021

Twitter was full of messages from students who had been injured. Many had bloody heads from the torture inflicted by the Balochistan police. Videos of the protest show Balochistan police pushing students into police vans.

We even wondered if this violence by the Pakistani police was what is called Riyasat-e-Madina a welfare state?

It’s called Riyasat-e-Madina ??? Quetta Police lathi Charge on students protesting against Pakistan Medical Commission.

– Tanveer Ahmed (@ TanveerAhmed076) September 8, 2021

It is very unfortunate that the students who protested the irregularities in the Pakistan Medical Commission entrance test were arrested after being charged with batons. We strongly condemn this oppressive police crackdown on students pic.twitter.com/kxk37PUT5H

– Attaullah buzdar (@ Attaullahbuzda5) September 8, 2021

Following the intervention of the police, many students organized a sit-in in front of the Quetta Press Club. They said they would continue to agitate until their demands were not accepted and also called for action against police brutality.

Some students tried to walk towards the red zone where the offices of the civil secretariat and the houses of the chief minister and governor are located, but were arrested by the authorities.

