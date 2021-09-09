Christie steps out of Trump’s shadow – and stokes the 2024 buzz





Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie steps onto the podium to speak to supporters at an event announcing he will seek the 2016 Republican nomination for president, Tuesday, June 30, 2015, at Livingston High School in Livingston, NJ | (Mel Evans / AP Photo)

WASHINGTON Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is kicking off a return tour as he plans to mount a 2024 presidential candidacy that could put him on a collision course with Donald Trump.

The former governor is expected to deliver a speech Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., A traditional station for GOP presidential contenders as part of a series of conferences the organization is hosting that focuses on the future of the Republican Party. The high-profile appearance comes as Christie steps up her political activities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, with a book on the way, a new perch helping the GOP raise funds, and plans to help the party take over. House control next year.

While Christie told POLITICO in an interview that his speech will not be Trump-focused, he plans to stress that Republicans must first and foremost be the party perceived to be telling the truth to the American people, perhaps an implicit criticism of the former president, who his own post-election autopsy pollsters were seen as less trustworthy than Joe Biden. Christies’ remarks would represent the latest turning point in a long and winding relationship with Trump, which the ex-governor strongly supported during the 2016 campaign, but strongly denounced in the final days of his presidency.

Now the former two-term governor is moving on after losing Trumps 2020. Christie, whose next book is Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden, said he would also speak on Thursday about where we need to go as a party if we are going to be able to win back the voters we have so clearly lost in 2020.

The focus of the speech is not on Trump, said Christie, who also stressed that he agreed with much of Trump’s political agenda. But you will hear the speech and I think there will be a lot of things you can draw from it, conclusions you can draw from it, even about things that are not explicitly said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are other 2024 presidential candidates who have made library appearances so far this year. Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton are expected to deliver upcoming speeches.

The Thursday appearance represents a kind of homecoming for Christie, who, at the height of her popularity a decade ago, spoke at the library at the invitation of Nancy Reagan, as prominent Republicans demanded shouting as he competes in the 2012 presidential race. Christie ended up spending that time before leading an unsuccessful 2016 campaign. The turn of events has led many Republicans to believe that Christie who was tarnished by the 2014 Bridgegate scandal, in which his associates retaliated against a mayor by closing the lanes of the George Washington Bridge was missing his moment.

But Christie, 59, still nurtures his presidential aspirations and said he was not discouraged by Trump, who would be the big favorite for the party’s nomination if he ran again. Unlike Haley, who said she wouldn’t run if Trump did, the former governor insisted that Trump’s decision had no bearing on what he chooses to do.

It’s not like a bet where you go, well let me look at my odds and based on my odds do what i should or should not do. To me, it belittles the presidency to see it that way, said Christie, who added that he and Trump had not talked about the 2024 race.

It seems to me that if you want to be taken seriously as a presidential candidate, any other position diminishes you, because you kind of say you’re less ready than someone else, Christie said, adding : I don’t think that’s how it works.

The statement surprised some Republicans, given the close relationship between Christies and Trump. The former governor was a leading outside adviser during the Trump administration and was one of the top candidates for chief of staff. He was offered a wide variety of positions in administration, declining all of them.

But at the end of the Trump administration, Christie made her criticisms known. He had harsh words for Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol riot, accusing him of rape[ing] his oath and betray[ing] the American people and refusing to rule out the idea that Trumps Cabinet should have invoked the 25th Amendment and removed him from office. The convictions angered some members of the Trump family, according to a person familiar with the dynamics.

Christie said he had always been transparent about his disagreements with Trump before speaking publicly with them, the only exception being on January 6, when he tried unsuccessfully to get the then president on the phone. The former governor took to ABC that day to ask Trump to ask the rioters to leave the Capitol.

I never say anything in public that I haven’t told her in private or that I wouldn’t be willing to say to her in private, Christie said.

Like other 2024 prospects, Christie is embarking on the mid-term 2022 campaign, a centuries-old way to raise his political profile and generate goodwill within his party. The former governor is expected to help candidates for Congress, including Matt Mowers, a former aide to Christie who is running in New Hampshire, the country’s first primary state which he made the focal point of his 2016 presidential bid.

Christie has also been asked to lead a fundraising program to help Republicans in gubernatorial races, a position that will give her access to major party donors. And in May, he attended a Texas donor retreat hosted by former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove, which also drew other potential hopes for 2024.

As he mulled over a White House candidacy, Christie said he didn’t look back until 2012, when he turned down applications for president from prominent Republicans ranging from Nancy Reagan. to former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

I have no hesitation about this. I made the decision not to run for president in 2011 because I wasn’t ready to be president, Christie said. And so I couldn’t imagine going out there and asking people to vote and for their money when in my heart I didn’t believe I was necessarily ready to be president.

