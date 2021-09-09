Pakistan’s growing water crisis threatens country’s stability: IFFRAS report





Pakistan is experiencing a severe water shortage, which could threaten the stability of the country. According to the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), the water scarcity issue has sparked a series of rallies that could hurt Pakistan’s struggling economy, exacerbate provincial feuds and trigger a major internal conflict.

Farmers in Sindh and Balochistan have started blocking major roads to demand that the Indus provide them with their share of water. According to IFFRAS, the province of Punjab is frequently accused of receiving a large amount of river water while leaving the other provinces dry.

Lack of trust between provinces is the root of water disputes

According to a report published by Pakistani academics, “the lack of trust between the provinces of Pakistan, especially between Sindh and Punjaband between Sindhand and Balochistan, is the main cause of water-related conflicts. objects that the Punjabis uses its share of water. Groundwater salinity and land degradation in Sindhare is more severe than in Punjab. “

This time the war is not only between Sindh and Punjab, it is now between Sindh and Balochistan. Balochistan has threatened to cut off Karachi’s water supply from the Hub Dam if Sindh does not stop stealing the province’s water portion. The water crisis will exacerbate the strife between these regions and become a trigger for serious internal unrest. It could be terrible for Pakistan’s stability if extremist elements strengthen after the Taliban take control of Afghanistan, according to IFFRAS.

These problems have been confirmed by the Pakistan Water Resources Research Council (PCRWR). Pakistan would face an absolute water shortage by 2025, according to the report. In 1951, the annual per capita availability was 5,000 cubic meters. Increased population, insufficient water storage, low system efficiency and mismanagement, and groundwater depletion are among the factors cited by PCRWR for the water problem.

Imran Khan’s government blamed for ‘man-made water crisis’

The matter appears to be totally out of the hands of the federal administration. According to IFFRAS, the government headed by Imran Khan is now accused of creating an “artificial water crisis” in order to harm Sindh’s agricultural economy. Pakistan’s food production will suffer and people’s mistrust of the government and other provinces will increase. This could be terrible for Pakistan, which is politically and economically fragile.

(ANI entries) Image: AP / Unsplash

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/pakistans-growing-water-crisis-is-threatening-the-countrys-stability-iffras-report.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos