Rekindling confidence in the Covid Times, BJP’s big plan for PM Modi’s special day





The increase in death cases during the second wave of Covid-19 may have shaken the confidence of the Bharatiya Janata party government, as the party has also lost many of its key leaders. However, after the setback, the BJP is now trying to get back on track with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, which could serve as a boost to the party. The party will launch a three-week campaign to showcase the work of Prime Minister Modi as he prepares to celebrate his 71st birthday on September 17. In addition, he will complete 20 years of his public life as a director on October 7 – the day in 2001 when he first became Gujarat CM. According to a report by Indian Express, from 14 crore of ration bags printed with his photo to 5 crore of “Thank You Modiji” postcards mailed from stalls across the country, identifying 71 spots to be cleaned up in rivers. to a high-tension social media campaign featuring immunization videos and seminars on his life and work – preparations for the party are in full swing. Since the BJP’s victory in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has been the face of almost all of the party’s major political campaigns, including all of the flagship social protection programs. In the past, the holiday marked his birthday as “Seva Saptah”, but the reader this year has been expanded as “Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan”. The aim this time is also to galvanize the hard-hit base in the second wave ahead of the crucial Assembly elections early next year. With the second wave dwindling and over 70 crores having received at least the first dose, the party is hoping such a campaign will help reshape its narrative, the THAT IS TO SAY report indicated. The report further states that at a recent meeting, BJP National Secretary General Arun Singh exposed the contours of the campaign to national party officials, state officials and senior officials of the BJP units. ‘State. According to the IE report, some of the key activities include: Objective to distribute 14 bags of crore, each with a photo of Modi, thanking the PM for the ration of 5 kg per person under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (2.16 bags of crore were distributed by the state governments of the BJP ). Post videos of beneficiaries thanking Modi for his help during the pandemic to report that Gareebon ka masiha Modi ji hi hain. (Modi as messiah of the poor). 5 crore postcards Thank you Modiji to send directly to the PM for his contribution to the welfare of the poor by mobilizing people at the stand. 71 spots (Modi celebrates his 71 years) to identify in the river for cleaning. Videos thanking Modi for the Covid vaccination by those who get vaccinated. Meetings / seminars involving personalities from different backgrounds (arts, culture, sports, etc.) at district and state levels on the life and work of MPs. Writers renowned for commenting on the governance of Modis in the vernacular media. Registration campaign for eligible children who have lost their parents and who are covered by the PM-CARES plan Mobilization of the public to bid on the souvenirs received by the PM The report further states that these are in addition to the events organized each year by party members as part of the “Seva Saptah” to mark Modis’ birthday: health check-up and blood donation camps for distribution. of food in retirement homes. Party workers were also urged to continue “constructive works or activities” on October 2 and September 25 at their respective polling stations, as the days mark the birthdays of Mahatma Gandhi and Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

