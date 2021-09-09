Marine mother killed in ISIS blast in Afghanistan begs Trump to introduce himself





Former President Donald Trump’s political organization on Wednesday shared a statement from the mother of one of the Marines who died in the ISIS terror attack last month in Afghanistan – in which the woman pleaded with Trump to run for president again in 2024.

“President Trump must show up,” said Kathy McCollum, whose son Rylee was one of 13 US servicemen killed on August 26 by a suicide bomber outside Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in a broadcast message. by Trump’s Save America PAC.

McCollum then called President Biden a “corrupt pseudo-president” and claimed that “my son’s life was taken for nothing. Biden could therefore repay his debt to China.

“They will now have full control of Afghanistan and my son will be a sacrificial lamb,” she added. “My son was murdered for Biden optics.”

Kathy McCollum also accused Biden of “disrespect” by checking his watch at last month’s dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and concluded by vowing to “always fight for the Trump administration. like my son did “.

“Thank you, Kathy,” reads an accompanying statement attributed to Trump. “America feels your loss and fully understands your pain. Rylee will never be forgotten.

President Joe Biden looks down on his watch during the dignified transfer of a deceased serviceman to Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware on August 29, 2021. AFP via Getty Images

In the aftermath of the terror attack and the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, some family members of the deceased servicemen denigrated Biden and expressed support for Trump. In an interview with SiriusXM radio days after the attack, Kathy McCollum described the current president as “crazy shit and dementia. [who] just sent my son to die.

In the same interview, McCollum lashed out at Biden voters, telling them “you just killed my son.”

Meanwhile, Rylee McCollum’s sister, Roice, told the Washington Post that his brothers’ pregnant widow, Jiennah, felt Biden had shown utter disregard for the loss of our Navy, our brother, son, husband and father when he spoke to her in Dover.

Kathy McCollum, mother of Rylee who was killed in the Kabul airport attack, says he was “murdered for Biden optics”. Facebook

You can’t complain as much as he does and say you’re sorry, Roice told the Washington Post. It didn’t have to happen, and every life is in his hands, the thousands of Afghans who will suffer and be tortured are a direct result of his incompetence. Roice McCollum added that Biden checked his watch while speaking with his brother’s widow and described the president’s comments as scripted and superficial.

Last week, Shana Chappell – the mother of Marine Kareem Nikoui – extended an open invitation to Trump to attend her son’s funeral on September 18.

I would like if some how [sic] my president (you Mr. Trump) could be present as I [sic] pose my beautiful baby boy Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui to rest, ”Chappell wrote on Facebook on September 2.

It would be such an honor to meet the real President of the United States of America, President Trump, she continued. “I love you and America loves you.”

Trump thanked Chappell for the invitation in a statement released on Labor Day, but did not say if he would attend.

Whispers that Trump is leaning toward a third consecutive presidential bid escalated Tuesday after announcing campaign-style rallies in Georgia on September 25 and Iowa on October 9. While the former commander-in-chief has yet to publicly state whether he will run for the country’s top office in 2024, most polls show him easily defeating any potential GOP challengers.

