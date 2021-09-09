“We are an influential voice”: Prime Minister Modi’s opening remarks at the 13th BRICS summit | Latest India News





The BRICS are an influential voice for the world’s emerging economies and countries must ensure that they become more productive over the next 15 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his opening remarks at the 13th BRICS Summit , in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Poutine, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian Jair Bolsanaro. “It is a great pleasure for me and for India to chair this summit for the 15th anniversary of the summit. India has benefited from the full cooperation of all BRICS partners during its presidency. I am deeply grateful to you all. The BRICS platform has seen several achievements in a decade and a half, ”he said. “Today, we are an influential voice for the emerging economies of the world. This platform has also been useful in drawing attention to the priorities of developing countries as well,” he added. Thanking the partners for their full cooperation during the Indian presidency, Prime Minister Modi said the BRICS had also adopted an action plan against terrorism. The summit comes at a time when the Taliban have declared a new interim government in Afghanistan and the situation in the country is being discussed on all global platforms. Chinese President Xi Jinping said the group’s five countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa – have supported multilateralism and taken part in global governance in a spirit of fairness, justice and assistance. mutual. “Over the past 15 years, our five countries have improved strategic communication and political trust in a spirit of openness, inclusion and equality and have explored a healthy path to interact with one another. Our five countries have sought synergy between our development policies and have drawn attention to our complementarities. We have made solid progress in various areas of cooperation in a spirit of pragmatism, innovation. And we have continued our path of common development, ”said Xi Jinping. Vladimir Putin commented on the situation in Afghanistan saying it is still not clear how what is happening in Afghanistan will affect global and regional security. “The withdrawal of US forces and its allies from Afghanistan has led to a new crisis, and it is still unclear how this will affect global and regional security. It is for good reason that our countries have paid special attention. Afghanistan should not become a threat to its neighboring countries, a source of terrorism and drug trafficking, ”Putin said.

