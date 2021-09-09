Need to ensure BRICS deliver more results over next 15 years, says Prime Minister Modi

In his opening remarks at the 13th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Modi also said that the BRICS Platform has been helpful in drawing attention to the priorities of developing countries.

Prime Minister Modi said the BRICS have witnessed several achievements over the past fifteen years and are an influential voice for emerging economies around the world.

The Prime Minister said: “We must ensure that the BRICS are more productive over the next 15 years. The theme that India has chosen for its presidency reflects this priority.” The Prime Minister also said that it was a great pleasure for him and India to chair this summit.

Despite the Covid-19 situation this year, more than 150 BRICS meetings and events have been organized. Of these, more than 20 were at the ministerial level.

We have tried to broaden the BRICS agenda. The BRICS have achieved many firsts this year … Our water resources ministers will meet for the first time in BRICS format in November, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister added: “We have also adopted the BRICS counterterrorism action plan.”

For the first time, the BRICS have taken a collective stand on strengthening and reforming multilateral systems, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

“Today, we are an influential voice for the emerging economies of the world. This platform has also been useful in drawing attention to the priorities of developing countries as well,” he added. Prime Minister Modi also said that India has received the full cooperation of all BRICS partners.

The theme of the Summit is “BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus”. BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Sources close to the BRICS summit developments told the news agency YEARS that the leaders will also deliberate on important global and regional issues, including Afghanistan, on which the leaders are likely to stress the priority of the fight against terrorism, including the prevention of attempts by terrorist organizations to use Afghanistan as a sanctuary to carry out attacks against other countries.

This is the second time that PM Modi has chaired the BRICS summit. Previously, he chaired the Goa summit in 2016. India’s BRICS presidency this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of the BRICS, as evidenced by the theme of the summit.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, New Development Bank Chairman Marcos Troyjo, BRICS Business Council Pro Tempore Chairman Onkar Kanwar and BRICS Women’s Business Alliance Pro Tempore Chairman Sangita Reddy also attend. the meeting.

They will report on the results sought this year under their respective channels to the leaders at the summit.

