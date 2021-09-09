Benign! Indonesia’s lowest Covid death case in 2.5 months





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– The number of deaths from Covid-19 in Indonesia has fallen again, against a background of a gradual decline in daily and active cases. Data from the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) today, Thursday (09/09/2021) shows that there are currently 334 cases of death from Covid-19. This number is not only the lowest of the second wave in Indonesia, but also the lowest of the last 2.5 months, to be precise since June 24, 2021. This number adds to the total number of deaths at 138,116 people. . Meanwhile, for new cases, there has been an addition of 5,990 patients today. This number has decreased compared to the previous day which had registered 6,731 people. This condition brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia to 4.153 million people. As in previous days, the number of cases recovered was still high. Today, the number of cured patients has increased by 10,650, bringing the total to 3,887,410. The addition of cured patients, which is far more than new cases every day, reduces active cases or patients requiring a treatment. Currently, the number of active cases has reached 127,829 people, down from 132,823 people the day before. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Jokowi today reviewed vaccination at SMA Negeri 5 Wajo in South Sulawesi. On this occasion, Jokowi wanted more students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Thus, face-to-face learning activities can be initiated as soon as possible. “I asked here earlier that all face-to-face learning has started and we want children to immediately gain knowledge in school,” Jokowi said, Thursday (9/8/2021). Jokowi hopes the student vaccination process goes smoothly. However, when the face-to-face learning activities began, the head of state warned the public. “Be careful, health protocol must be strictly observed, including wearing the mask. Do not take it off. I wear a mask until it is doubled,” he said. “It is important to prevent us all from being transmitted and not infected with Covid-19,” continued the former governor of DKI Jakarta. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (battery / battery)



