Cyprus removes textbook praising Turkish conqueror Atatürk | cyprus, politics





NICOSIA – The founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who helped lead the takeover of Greek lands that saw massacres in the Anatolian region of Smyrna in 1922, will not be glorified in Cyprus. Schools in the Greek Cypriot part of the European Union member island have been asked to remove a textbook from the curriculum because of its praise for Atatürk, born in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city, which has retained its birthplace as a museum. The Education Ministry previously asked high school teachers in an email to “tear up page 36 before handing it over to students,” an instruction that was leaked on social media, Agence France- reported. Hurry. But after withering criticism on a page referring to Atatürk as “Turkey’s greatest hero,” the ministry ordered that the entire book, which is in English, be removed from the program, according to the report. In a statement, the ministry defended the move amid heightened tension in Cyprus amid insistence by Turkey and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar that the United Nations and the world recognize the northern third occupied since the invasions. Turkish illegalities in 1974. “It is not possible to accept textbooks that promote or even praise his personality and his ‘leadership’,” the ministry said. “Ataturk’s name is directly linked to crimes against humanity such as the Armenian genocide, which is unequivocally condemned by our country and by the United States, France and many others,” the statement added. The ministry said modern education, which has seen revisionist movements attempt to shape past events for cultures today, is based on “respect for human rights and does not compromise attempts to embellish such historical crimes “, in which Atatürk had directly or indirectly participated. or supervised. Cypriot member of the European Parliament Niyazi Kizilyurek, the only Turkish-Cypriot lawmaker in the EU, denounced the decision which he said is of a type “that we only find in totalitarian regimes”. “We recently saw the Turkish government intervene in teaching history in Turkish Cypriot schools,” he said. “Unfortunately, in both communities, the education sector is anachronistic, and with these interventions it becomes even worse,” Kizilyurek added. Turkish daily Hurriyet Daily News reported a swift reaction from the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which does not recognize Cyprus and bans its ships and planes while trying unsuccessfully to join the EU since 2005. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the decision “reveals the radical level of distorted mentality” against Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots. “We strongly condemn this anachronistic, hostile and unacceptable attitude of the Greek Cypriot administration,” the statement said. Turkey continues to illegally drill for oil and gas in Cypriot waters as the United Nations refused to intervene and the latest round of reunification talks collapsed in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana. This concerned Turkey’s refusal to withdraw a standing army of 35,000 from the occupied side and demand the right to intervene militarily – to invade – again whenever it wanted, claiming the troops were there to protect. the Turkish Cypriots. But Turkey, along with Greece and the former colonial ruler of the United Kingdom, which still has military bases there, are the official guarantors of the security of the UN, which has peacekeeping forces there.

