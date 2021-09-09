Why is Donald Trump not leaving? Because Americans can’t tell appearance from reality





The Americans have a huge problem. It manifests itself in our politics and we see it in our daily life. It is exacerbated by advertisements on television, on the Internet and on our cell phones.

Many of us can no longer tell the difference between appearance and reality if we ever could.

This inability explains the attractiveness of Donald Trump, why some people think professional wrestling is “real”, why some of us will not take a COVID vaccine, and why some of us will take dewormer medication for horses by compared to a vaccine designed by scientists for humans. This allows people to shout “I don’t trust scientists” while checking in at the hospital if they get sick.

Inundated with an overabundance of misinformation that overwhelms the real facts, the American public seems to have reached a new level of suspicion and arrogant stupidity, further eroding our problem-solving ability and thus increasing our chances of a previously unseen calamity, except in gothic horror stories. or “Mad Max” movies.

That’s why as late as this week, scientists told NPR they needed to do better at communicating about climate change issues. This is one of the reasons a passenger on an American Airlines flight had to be restrained after he started shouting about Joe Biden. This is also why CNN published an opinion piece with the headline, “Let’s be clear why the US economy is weakening.

There are those who argue that we have long been unable to tell the difference between appearance and reality, while others believe that this is a recent phenomenon caused by disinformation. But rather than discussing who came first, we need to focus on those who don’t recognize the problem at all.

In Donald Trump’s case, he has spent his life banking to separate people from their money by pretending to have answers he doesn’t actually have. His ex-fixer, Michael Cohen, once told me that Trump was a master at stating the obvious. “He tells us we have a problem,” Cohen explained, “that everyone will agree it’s a problem. But he doesn’t have answers.”

For example: The wall. How simple. So stupid. Building a wall to stop the importation of illegal drugs and immigrants might sound appealing, but it assumes you’ve never heard of a ladder and can’t build a tunnel. Since most drugs are smuggled into the country through ports of entry, i.e. on planes, motor vehicles or boats and ships, the reality is that a wall does nothing to resolve either problem.

Time and time again, Trump has sold us the guise of leadership, but the reality is best represented by what Trump told me on the South Lawn when I asked him if he would take responsibility for the people who ingest Clorox. and fall ill while trying to treat the coronavirus, because of something Trump said recently in the White House briefing room.

“I take no responsibility,” Trump reminded us.

He took no responsibility for the insurrection while he was provoking it. He took no responsibility for anything when he was pressed for president, even though he and his surrogates drowned us under claims of his leadership prowess. His biggest sleight of hand came when he lost the election and refused to admit it on the basis of the “Big Lie” which tried to sell the appearance of a rigged election when in reality it was he who was trying to fake it. Fortunately, this failed.

But Trump’s efforts have led to the rebirth of modern sadistic fascism, primarily in the Bible Belt and particularly in Texas and Florida, where you have the freedom to choose to wear a mask, but women are not free to choose. whether or not to continue a pregnancy. As George Carlin once said, the reality is that the governments of these states are simply anti-women. They also claim that they want to preserve the sanctity of the vote, but the laws they enacted, in the realm of reality, do the exact opposite. Trump may not be with us forever, but his actions have started a nasty grease fire that threatens to burn the kitchen down. His cronies and followers come in a variety of packaging, but whether it’s the Lauren Boebert brand, the Marjorie Taylor Greene brand, or the Ron DeSantis brand, it’s all about appearance. The reality is, these people don’t care about you.

On the other hand, look at Joe Biden. It was short in appearance, but long in reality. He claimed responsibility for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. The appearance was that of an unorganized withdrawal from a protracted war. In fact, we evacuated a population equal to that of Fort Lauderdale in less than a month.

The appearance is that we have abandoned our army and caused consternation among the veterans who asked, “Has all this been done in vain? The reality is that it was done in vain and that Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump were responsible for it. Biden ended our involvement which has unnecessarily cost American lives and inflicted untold suffering on the Afghan people.

The appearance is that science has messed up the response to the pandemic, or was responsible for it or the scientists are incompetent, or the leaders of the Lizard are trying to kill us. And it doesn’t matter anyway because the vaccine isn’t working, or is filled with microchips that can track us. And horse dewormer is better anyway. Actually the vaccine works, you can already be followed through your cell phone and your life is not that interesting and nobody wants to follow you anyway so get the vaccine.

So if Biden is better at reality, while Trump leaned heavily on appearance, then why is Trump always on anyone’s radar? His personal appearances at multiple gatherings and the constant discussions of his stale talking points from his obsessed minions, while Biden quietly pointed out the reality he is trying to build is the answer. Trump is screaming louder and has more people repeating his talking points.

This makes some people fearful and others numb when they think about the question: is Trumpism winning? It may seem like that, but it is also an appearance. The reality is, Donald Trump is just better at communication than most Democrats, including the current president. What he communicates is the sheer, neat byproduct of what happens after ingesting horse dewormer, but no one can deny that Trump was and is a master at attracting the media attention.

Biden’s White House communications staff are smaller. He doesn’t spend as much time on the airwaves as Trump, and he’s willing to let his actions speak for themselves. This leaves a lot of airtime unaccounted for and so Trump, his henchmen and media critics fill the void.

Nature abhors a vacuum, but waves cannot exist in it. The reality is Trump is an idiot, Biden doesn’t understand how to communicate and the United States is still divided because no one is screaming from the attic to bring us together like Trump has and always does to keep us apart.

The Democrats’ biggest failure is their failure to grasp the reality that for many American voters, appearances are reality. While Democrats, so far, have been much better at dealing with reality, the Trumplicans have been more successful in selling their blue smoke and mirrors. James Carville once said that while he didn’t like what the GOP stood for, he admired their work ethic because they keep pushing what they sell and never give up.

This is why we always fight for the right of women to choose, fighting against racism and the suppression of voters. Too many Democrats thought a single victory was enough. There are people who work in the White House today who think Trump and his allies are irrelevant because Biden won in 2020.

It is the appearance.

The reality is much darker and we had better tackle it before the midterm elections.

