Gary Neville lashes out at UK Prime Minister, claims Boris Johnson has scored more goals against his own side than Carragher

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has used an embarrassing toll from former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher to attack UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After the intense rivalry of their playing days ended, Neville and Carragher joined Air sports like experts, where they were often seen making fun of each other. Via a recent message on Twitter, Neville claimed that the British Prime Minister has scored more goals against his own side in his career than his broadcast colleague Carragher.

The former Manchester United player wrote such a post to highlight Johnson’s “incompetence” in power. While Neville has criticized the British Prime Minister for the way he has handled the pandemic, he was more critical of him when he appeared to take no action when football players faced racism.

Gary Neville uses Jamie Carragher’s example to mock UK Prime Minister

Gary Neville has done an epic dig at Jamie Carragher to criticize British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his “incompetence” in power. The former Manchester United player has been extremely critical of Johnson’s stance regarding England players kneeling at the Euro 2020 tournament. The British PM initially refused to condemn the fans who booed the players by taking the knee. Several suggested Johnson had taken no action and several suggested at the time that the decision to take the knee was politically motivated.

I know Twitter is a place that divides and puts party politics aside, but can we all agree that this is an incompetent prime minister? Gary Neville (@ GNev2) September 8, 2021

In order to slam Johnson, Neville launched a Twitter poll to ask fans who thought the British Prime Minister was “incompetent.” According to poll results to date, 141,828 votes have been cast, with 89.6% of fans admitting Johnson was incompetent. When asked by a fan if he and Carragher could be better alternatives, the ex-Manchester United player was quick to take a hilarious hit on the ex-Liverpool defender to explain his point. In response to the fan’s question, he replied:

Liverpool’s Jamie Carragher has embarrassing home goalscoring record

Over the course of his career at Liverpool, Jamie Carragher has found the back of the net more often on the bad side than the good. That’s because he scored three embarrassing goals against seven own goals. In addition, Carragher also holds the record for most goals against his own side in a game, when he scored two against Manchester United in a loss in 1999.