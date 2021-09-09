The implementation of the DBON should be carried out by the central government with the local government





Jakarta: Republic of Indonesia Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali said President Joko Widodo signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No 86 on Great National Sports Design (DBON) . This presidential regulation serves as the legal framework for the implementation of the DBON from central government to local governments. “Today, September 9, 2021, President Joko Widodo signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 86 of 2021 concerning the Grand Design of National Sports (DBON),” said Minister of Youth and Sports Amali at the meeting. ‘a press conference at the height of the commemoration of the 38th national day at the POPKI Cibubur building. , Jakarta, Thursday (9/9) afternoon. According to Menpora Amali, this presidential regulation will serve as a legal framework for the implementation of the DBON from the central, provincial to district or city level. In Perpres 86, it is not only the Ministry of Youth and Sports that is making important steps in the implementation of the DBON, but also synergies with central ministries / agencies, governors and mayors from all over the world. ‘Indonesia. “The implementation of DBON is taking place simultaneously, in Presidential Decree 86/2021, it is not only a big job for the Ministry of Youth and Sports but with other ministries / institutions. For example, the PUPR ministry will build the Cibubur Youth Sport Center. It is hoped that in 2022 or the end of 2021, Cibubur will be built a youth sports center in Cibubur, ”said Menpora Amali. In the process, the POPKI, Cibubur building will still be maintained, most of which will also be replaced. The RSON building will be modernized to become a national sports science center. “Dorms, schools, and all of that is not our job. The talents of the athletes are certainly in agreement with their authorities. If the college is at the district / city level, the high school is at the provincial level, then this will also be done together. However, technical assistance remains with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, ”he explained. “We hope that the publication of Presidential Decree 86 will speed up the implementation of DBON. In this DBON, not only the Ministry of Youth and Sports will take measures for its implementation. However, several ministries and institutions, governors, regents / mayors have their respective functions. each according to his functions, so that what is expected of DBON can be achieved within a not too long period ”, explained the Minister of Youth and Sports. In the short term now, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will begin to socialize DBON and Perpres 86 to all sports players, the players listed in the presidential regulations. Menpora Amali is also hoping for media support to socialize her. “We ask for the support of journalists and the media to socialize DBON and also Presidential Regulation 86 of 2021. We realize that the role of fellow journalists is very important in this socialization,” he hoped. (well)

