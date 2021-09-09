Analysis-triggering reforms, Xi returns to China’s socialist roots

BEIJING (Reuters) – When Xi Jinping took command of the Communist Party in late 2012 and proclaimed that only socialism can save China, it was largely overlooked as the cursory mention of an archaic slogan – not to be taken by foot of the letter in a modern market. -fuel economy.

But sweeping new policy measures – from crackdowns on internet companies, for-profit education, online gambling, and excesses in the real estate market – to the enactment of common prosperity, show Xis’ seriousness in bringing China back to life. its socialist roots.

After removing term limits in 2018, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong is pushing what some observers describe as a mini-revolution, curbing the excesses of capitalism and shedding negative cultural influences from the world. West.

The effort, spanning everything from school curricula – including the newly required study of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics – to tighter regulation of the real estate sector and a squeeze on what the government considers it unhealthy entertainment, has rocked investors and prompted state officials and media to try to appease the markets.

On Wednesday, for example, the official People’s Daily sought to reassure the private sector that its support had not changed: recent regulatory measures were aimed at rectifying the market order, promoting fair competition, protecting consumer rights and to improve the socialist market economy system.

But the intention, observers say, is clear.

Xi wants to tackle a very contemporary issue, how neoliberal reforms have made China much less egalitarian, and bring back the sense of mission that shaped Maoist China in the beginning, said Rana Mitter, professor of history and politics. Chinese at the University of Oxford.

This inequality, along with the vast wealth and power accumulated by some industries, threatened to undermine social stability and ultimately party legitimacy if left unchecked, some analysts have said.

The reform timetable reflects confidence that China can solve its problems through its own hybrid system instead of following the West’s model, whose shortcomings – from handling COVID-19 to the chaos of the US election and withdrawal from Afghanistan – are repeatedly described in China as evidence of systemic degradation.

The state control model appears to serve China well in the fight against COVID, said Chen Daoyin, a Chile-based political commentator and former associate professor at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.

Xi believes in finding a balance between government and markets, and between power and capital, Chen said.

The danger is that when the state can’t resist extending its visible hand … it creates unpredictability and political risk for capital, Chen said.

The Hong Kong market, where many Chinese tech companies targeted for crackdown are listed, has lost more than $ 600 billion in value since July as investors are tricked by the new regulations and scouring old rhetoric in search of clues as to what might happen.

Xis’ militant populism also shows that he can afford to alienate elites who fall on the wrong side of his politics as he consolidates his case for a third five-year term – without competition. visible.

But his calculation goes even further, analysts say.

Xi is an ambitious leader with a big vision who really wants to make history as the man who saved the party and made China strong, said Yang Chaohui, a professor of politics at Peking University.

Under Mao, the early iterations of the party doctrine aspired to liberate people from the exploitation of capital, destroy private property, and defeat US imperialism.

Maos’ successor Deng Xiaoping took a pragmatic turn, allowing market forces to spur production and unleashing four decades of rapid growth that fueled massive accumulation of wealth – but also deep inequality.

This summer’s reforms are made possible by the consolidation of control of Xis since taking office: he unleashed a massive anti-corruption campaign, eliminated the space for public dissent, and reaffirmed the power of the Communist Party – with him- even at the heart – in all aspects of society.

With this power, Xi tackles a range of societal issues, from people with not enough babies and an unhealthy obsession with academic success to young adults so stressed out by the rat race that they would rather give up. and stay flat. New rules prevent young people from spending too much time playing online games and too much money promoting their idols.

Xi has set out to tackle issues that cause anxiety to ordinary people, such as corrupt officials and the rich-poor divide, Chen said.

While many Chinese express skepticism that Beijing may get people to have more babies or make housing in big cities more affordable, some of the measures seem popular: many parents welcome a reduction in the educational load and the new program of three hours per week. time limit for children to play online games.

Defending ordinary people gives him a high moral position to consolidate his authority within the party and makes it difficult for his political opponents to attack him. After all, who can be against social equality?