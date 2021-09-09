Crowds of BJP men attacked CP (I) M offices in Tripura, Sitaram Yechury writes to Prime Minister Modi





Sitaram Yechury urged PM to “intervene” and stop attacks against CPI (M) and Left Front (File) New Delhi: CPI (M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, alleging that party offices in Tripura were attacked by “mobs of BJP men” in a “planned manner” on September 8. In the letter, Yechury said that the “impunity” with which the attackers operated shows the “collusion of the state government”. “In a planned manner, dozens of CPI (M) offices, including the state headquarters, were attacked by mobs of BJP men,” he said. He alleged that among the offices that were damaged or set on fire was the Udaipur sub-division office, the Gomati district committee office; Sepahijala district committee office; Bishalgarh Subdivision Committee Office, Santar Bazar Subdivision Office; West Tripura District Committee Office and Sadar Sub-Division Committee Office. “The most brazen attack has taken place on the state committee office in Agartala. They ransacked the ground and first floors of the office, burned two office cars and smashed the bust of Dasarath Deb, a revered leader of the people of Tripura. “The homes of many CPI (M) leaders and activists have been attacked, ransacked or set on fire,” he said. He alleged that the office of the “Daily Desharkatha” newspaper, which is supported by the CPI (M), was also damaged. “It should be noted that the police who were present in several of these places remained silent. In the case of the state committee office, CRPF jaws were present in front of the office but they were removed an hour before the attack began. . “The impunity with which the attackers operated shows the collusion of the state government. These attacks took place because the ruling party tried and failed to suppress the activities of the main state opposition, ”he said. Yechury urged the prime minister to “intervene” and stop the violent attacks against the CPI (M) and the Left Front. “The manner in which the attacks took place clearly shows that the state government is sorely failing in its constitutional responsibility to maintain public order and is violating the constitutional rights of the opposition to organize political activities in a peaceful manner. “The failure of the police, if not collusion, to control the violence and identify the culprits makes it imperative that the central government act to uphold constitutional principles,” he said. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

