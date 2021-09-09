Erdogan accuses Greece of a maximalist policy; Akar also takes it out

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday accused Greece of stepping up its maximalist policy and escalating tension in the Aegean Sea, while calling on Athens to avoid unilateral action.

In a video message at a conference on the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean in Izmir, Erdogan said that instead of making a significant contribution to our well-meaning efforts, Greece has accelerated its maximalist policies.

Referring to migration, he said that while the refugee crisis could have led to cooperation between the two countries, this historic opportunity has been wasted due to Greece’s hardline attitude, according to Turkeys Hurriyet Daily News.

On border issues related to the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, he said Turkey has been careful not to be the party increasing the tension so far.

We acted calmly in the face of the violation of the non-military status of the islands in the areas of maritime jurisdiction and the footsteps of our neighbor Greece, which has increased the tension. We have prioritized solving our problems through dialogue and negotiation, Erdogan said.

Addressing the same conference earlier Thursday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also took a hit in Athens but also in Nicosia, saying Ankara will take all necessary measures to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the north. busy island.

No project that ignores and respects the rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots in the Mediterranean can succeed, he said, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

He also reiterated his calls for a two-state solution.