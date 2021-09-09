Boris Johnson accuses charity of erasing Churchills achievements

In a statement, the charity – which gives grants to Britons to pursue social and community causes – denied that it was seeking to deny its legacy.

However, he said many of his views on breed were “widely regarded as unacceptable today, a view we share.”

The move prompted the prime minister – a longtime Churchill admirer – to ask the organization to rethink the decision.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister believes Winston Churchill was a hero who helped save this country and the whole of Europe from a fascist and racist tyranny by leading the defeat of the Nazism.

“It is utterly absurd, misguided and wrong to air his giant achievements and his service to this country. Confidence should think again.

Winston Churchill leaving Westminster Abbey in 1945 (PA)

Sir Winston was Conservative prime minister from 1940 to 1945 and again from 1951 to 1955. He died in 1965 and was honored with a state funeral.

Although he was celebrated for his wartime leadership, he was also accused of racism for his support for the British Empire and his attitude towards Indians and other races.

The idea of ​​charity was developed in the last year of his life with his approval.

Upon his death, a nationwide appeal led to a wave of public donations.

In the years that followed, this enabled the charity to award more than 5,800 scholarships to people to study practical topics and then share what they had learned with their community or profession in the UK. .

However, last month it was announced that its name was “simplified” because the original title was “confusing” to people and “didn’t explain what we’re doing.”

Sir Winston was Secretary of State for the Colonies before becoming Prime Minister (PA)

The move resulted in the removal of a lengthy tribute and biography of Sir Winston from the website as well as photos of the former prime minister.

The move followed a statement by the charity released last year on racism, which noted that “aspects” of Sir Winston’s life were the subject of current controversy.

“Many of his views on breed are widely viewed as unacceptable today, a view we share,” he said.

“At the same time, he is admired internationally for his wartime leadership to save Britain and the world from Nazism.

“We recognize the many issues and complexities involved on all sides, but do not accept racism of any kind.”

A worker uses a water jet to clean the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square (PA)

It came after a statue of the former Prime Minister in Parliament Square was targeted by Black Lives Matter protesters and smeared with the word ‘racist’.

In another statement this week, the charity said the decision to change the name – originally made in 2019 – was not an attempt to ‘deny’ Sir Winston.

“The key thing we kept was the name ‘Churchill’. You can’t look at our new logo and avoid the importance we attach to that name, ”he said.

“Today there is international admiration for Sir Winston’s wartime leadership to save Britain and the world from Nazism. There is also controversy over his views on the breed.

“None of this takes away Sir Winston’s enormous contribution to the world as we know it today.