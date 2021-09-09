Connect with us

Politics

Boris Johnson accuses charity of erasing Churchills achievements

Published

49 seconds ago

on

By

 


Boris Johnson has accused a charity created in the name of Sir Winston Churchill of attempting to “airbrush” the “giant achievements” of the British leader of World War II.

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust came under criticism after announcing it was renaming itself The Churchill Fellowship while removing images of the former prime minister from its website.

In a statement, the charity – which gives grants to Britons to pursue social and community causes – denied that it was seeking to deny its legacy.

However, he said many of his views on breed were “widely regarded as unacceptable today, a view we share.”

The move prompted the prime minister – a longtime Churchill admirer – to ask the organization to rethink the decision.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister believes Winston Churchill was a hero who helped save this country and the whole of Europe from a fascist and racist tyranny by leading the defeat of the Nazism.

“It is utterly absurd, misguided and wrong to air his giant achievements and his service to this country. Confidence should think again.

Winston Churchill leaves Westminster Abbey in 1945
Winston Churchill leaving Westminster Abbey in 1945 (PA)

Sir Winston was Conservative prime minister from 1940 to 1945 and again from 1951 to 1955. He died in 1965 and was honored with a state funeral.

Although he was celebrated for his wartime leadership, he was also accused of racism for his support for the British Empire and his attitude towards Indians and other races.

The idea of ​​charity was developed in the last year of his life with his approval.

Upon his death, a nationwide appeal led to a wave of public donations.

In the years that followed, this enabled the charity to award more than 5,800 scholarships to people to study practical topics and then share what they had learned with their community or profession in the UK. .

However, last month it was announced that its name was “simplified” because the original title was “confusing” to people and “didn’t explain what we’re doing.”

Winston Churchill
Sir Winston was Secretary of State for the Colonies before becoming Prime Minister (PA)

The move resulted in the removal of a lengthy tribute and biography of Sir Winston from the website as well as photos of the former prime minister.

The move followed a statement by the charity released last year on racism, which noted that “aspects” of Sir Winston’s life were the subject of current controversy.

“Many of his views on breed are widely viewed as unacceptable today, a view we share,” he said.

“At the same time, he is admired internationally for his wartime leadership to save Britain and the world from Nazism.

“We recognize the many issues and complexities involved on all sides, but do not accept racism of any kind.”

Worker uses water jet to clean Sir Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square
A worker uses a water jet to clean the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square (PA)

It came after a statue of the former Prime Minister in Parliament Square was targeted by Black Lives Matter protesters and smeared with the word ‘racist’.

In another statement this week, the charity said the decision to change the name – originally made in 2019 – was not an attempt to ‘deny’ Sir Winston.

“The key thing we kept was the name ‘Churchill’. You can’t look at our new logo and avoid the importance we attach to that name, ”he said.

“Today there is international admiration for Sir Winston’s wartime leadership to save Britain and the world from Nazism. There is also controversy over his views on the breed.

“None of this takes away Sir Winston’s enormous contribution to the world as we know it today.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/national/19569933.boris-johnson-accuses-charity-airbrushing-away-churchills-achievements/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: