BRICS countries focus on COVID-19, Afghanistan and counterterrorism as India chairs 13th summit [FULL DETAILS]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 13th BRICS Summit, via videoconference. | Photo credit: ANI
New Delhi: The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) discussed the COVID pandemic, the situation in Afghanistan and the fight against terrorism on Thursday as India chaired the 13th Summit via video conference.
Speaking at the summit, Prime Minister Modi today thanked all partner countries, saying India has received full cooperation from all members during its BRICS presidency.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the virtual meeting. The theme of the Summit is “BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus”
This is the second time that PM Modi has chaired the BRICS summit. Previously, he chaired the Goa summit in 2016. India’s BRICS presidency this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of the BRICS, as evidenced by the theme of the summit.
What Prime Minister Modi said at the BRICS summit
PM Modi points out that partner countries will need to ensure that the BRICS deliver more results in 15 years. He said that the theme chosen by India for its presidency reflects this priority.
“The theme chosen by India for the duration of its presidency is ‘BRICS @ 15: intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus’. These 4 Cs are the basic principles of our BRICS partnership, ”he said.
“Despite the COVID situation this year, over 150 BRICS meetings and events have been held. Of these, more than 20 were at the ministerial level. We have tried to expand the BRICS agenda. The BRICS have achieved many firsts this year … Our water resources ministers will meet in BRICS format for the first time in November, “the Prime Minister added.
South Africa Prez calls for equal access to vaccines
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa today called on BRIC countries to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and treatment. “This is the only way we can respond to this pandemic which is engulfing the world,” he said.
President Ramaphosa also urged BRIC partners to strengthen the resilience of public systems amid the COVID pandemic.
“Our collective response to COVID19 has demonstrated what can be achieved when we work together. As a BRICS nation, we must continue to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people, support global economic recovery and improve the resilience of public systems, ”he said.
Maintained momentum of BRICS cooperation: Xi Jinping
Speaking at the BRICS summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that over the past 15 years, the five BRICS countries have improved strategic communication and political trust in a spirit of openness, inclusion and equality, respected each other’s social system and development, and explored a healthy path. for nations to interact with each other.
“Since the start of this year, our five countries have maintained the momentum of BRICS cooperation and achieved further progress in many areas. As long as we unite our minds and efforts, we can make smooth and solid progress in BRICS cooperation no matter what, “he added.
Putin worries about Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Speaking about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the withdrawal of US forces and its allies from the country has led to a new crisis, and it is still unclear how this will affect the global and regional security. “It is for good reason that our countries have paid special attention to this issue,” he added.
Afghanistan must not become a threat to its neighboring countries, a source of terrorism and drug trafficking, he warned.
Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping posed for a group photo at the 13th BRICS summit.
BRICS adopt action plan against terrorism
While chairing the virtual summit of the Group of Five Nations, Prime Minister Modi today announced that the BRICS have adopted an action plan against terrorism.
The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) group together five of the largest developing countries in the world, accounting for 41% of the world population, 24% of world GDP and 16% of world trade.
BRICS leaders adopt “New Delhi Declaration”
- Leaders welcomed the adoption of the revised terms of reference to guide BRICS engagement. Leaders pledged to preserve and further strengthen consensus-based ways of working in the BRICS.
- Leaders stressed the need for cooperation on studying the origins of SARS-COV-2 – an important aspect in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Called extensive COVID-19 vaccination as a global public good.
- Recognized the importance of experience and knowledge sharing on traditional medicines.
- Leaders recognized that the continued relevance of the United Nations system will be determined by its ability to adapt to contemporary realities. They pledged to strengthen and reform the multilateral system to make global governance more responsive and agile, efficient, transparent, democratic, representative and accountable to member states.
- The leaders endorsed the BRICS joint statement on strengthening and reforming the multilateral system adopted by the BRICS foreign ministers on June 1, 2021. They also agreed on the principles of strengthening and reforming the multilateral system.
- Called for reforms of the main organs of the United Nations, in particular by breathing new life into discussions on the reform of the United Nations Security Council with a view to making it more representative, effective and efficient, and increasing the representation of countries in development.
- The leaders expressed their appreciation for India’s role during her current tenure on the UN Security Council for 2021-2022.
- Welcomed the adoption of the BRICS Counterterrorism Action Plan for the implementation of the BRICS Counterterrorism Strategy.
- Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the leaders called for refraining from violence and resolving the situation by peaceful means in Afghanistan, through an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue to ensure stability, civil peace, public order in the country. They stressed the priority of the fight against terrorism, including the prevention of attempts by terrorist organizations to use Afghan territory as a terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries. They stressed the need to address the humanitarian situation and defend human rights, including those of women, children and minorities.
- The leaders have expressed their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, regardless of place, place and perpetrator. They pledged to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border movements of terrorists and terrorist financing networks and havens.
- The leaders welcomed the signing of the agreement between the BRICS space agencies on cooperation on the constellation of BRICS remote sensing satellites, which will help strengthen our capacity in global climate change research, disaster management, environmental protection, prevention of food and water scarcity and socio-economic sustainability.
- They welcomed the BRICS agricultural research platform, as well as the adoption of the 2021-2024 action plan for agricultural cooperation of the BRICS countries.
- On climate issues, leaders expressed their commitment to the full implementation of the UNFCCC, its Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, and the principles of the UNFCCC, including “common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capacities ”in the light of different national circumstances.
- They welcomed the launch of the BRICS alliance for green tourism to promote measures that can shape a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive tourism sector.
- Leaders appreciated the NDB’s substantial progress in expanding membership. The leaders also stressed the importance of the BRICS people-to-people exchanges to strengthen mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation among our nations and peoples.
