Jokowi Appreciation Art Coalition signs a PP for cultural advancement





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Art Coalition thanks the government for having published the government regulation n ° 87 of 2021 concerning the regulation of application of the law for the promotion of culture. This PP was signed by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi on August 24, 2021. Advocacy officer for the Art Coalition, Hafez Gumay, said this derivative regulation was in fact published two years behind the May 29, 2019 deadline set by the Cultural Promotion Act. With this PP, he said, central and local governments no longer have any reason to delay efforts to promote culture. “So far, the implementation of the law for the promotion of culture has been hampered by secondary regulations which do not yet exist. Now is the time for the government to press on the gas and make its homework to advance Indonesian culture, ”Hafez said. Gumay in a written statement, Thursday, September 9, 2021. He said that this PP regulates a lot of things, starting with the provisions on the Master Plan for the Advancement of Culture (RIPK) and the Integrated Cultural Data Collection System (SPKT); inventory, security, maintenance and rescue of objects of cultural promotion; the recipient criteria and the mechanism for granting incentives related to the promotion of culture. The issuance of this PP, Hafez said, must be followed by the local government by adopting local regulations regarding the promotion of culture in accordance with the needs of the people. Meanwhile, the central government through the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology is deemed necessary to issue a ministerial regulation as a technical directive for the promotion of culture for each unit of work, as well as authorizations for the use of cultural objects. promotion by foreign parties and large industries. Hafez said that this PP also strengthens the integration of culture into the national development plan through the RIPK, as all the necessary regulations to complete its preparation already exist. “Now the preparation of RIPK is only hampered by the ratification of the cultural strategy by President Joko Widodo since 2018. If the RIPK is completed and adopted in the development plan, there will be more government policies and budgetary allocations for the promotion of culture, ”he said. Art Coalition Network coordinator Oming Putri said that issuing this PP certainly does not fully guarantee that the promotion of culture will be implemented properly. “Advocacy efforts must be continued by artistic activists” culture pressure the government to immediately fulfill all of its obligations, ”he said. This list of “bills” ranges from the creation of the SPKT, the ratification of the cultural strategy, the preparation of the RIPK, the stipulation of a ministerial regulation, to the creation of the Trust Fund for culture. “If the government fulfills its obligations, Indonesia’s potential as a cultural superpower, as UNESCO has declared, will soon be realized. As a result, the well-being of the people will also increase, ”Oming said. Also Read: Ma’ruf Amin Review Limited Face-to-Face Learning in Bogor

