Turkey denounces Greek “dreams” to expand territorial waters :: WRAL.com





– Turkey’s Defense Minister reiterated Thursday that his country will never agree to any Greek decision to extend its territorial waters into the Aegean Sea, calling any possible Athens effort an empty dream. Speaking at a symposium in Istanbul on Turkey’s difficult relations with Greece, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also said Turkey is determined to continue its efforts to seek energy in the Eastern Mediterranean in areas where she believes Ankara and the Turkish Cypriots have rights. Neighbors and other NATO members, Greece and Turkey have long disagreed over a range of disputes, including land rights in the Aegean Sea and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions erupted last year over exploratory drilling rights in areas of the Mediterranean where Greece and Cyprus claim their own exclusive economic zones. Greece also claims that it maintains its right to extend its territorial waters from six to 12 current nautical miles around its Aegean islands. Turkey has long said it would view the move that would block its own access to the Aegean Sea as a cause of war. In January, the Greek parliament voted to extend its waters along its west coast on the other side of the country to 12 miles. Although we do not accept this assertion which disregards the rules of international law, the principles of reason and logic, Greece seeks to further expand its airspace with the dream of extending its territorial waters to 12 miles, has Akar said. You have to see and know that these are empty dreams. We will continue our activities in the areas where (Turkish Cypriots) have granted us a license and where we have rights, Akar said. Cyprus has been divided between its Greek and Turkish communities since 1974. The internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government accuses Turkey of violating its maritime economic zone by drilling off the island. Meanwhile, in a pre-recorded video speech at the symposium, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country had been left on its own to care for millions of Syrian refugees and accused neighboring Greece of wasting a historic opportunity to cooperate with Ankara on the refugee issue. No action has been taken to ensure that refugees can live in safety and peace on their own lands, Erdogan said. Turkey has stood alone in its extraordinary struggle to prevent irregular migration, Erdogan said. Turkey hosts more than 3.6 million Syrians who fled the civil war in Syria and the migration issue has led to outbreaks of tensions between Greece and Turkey. In 2016, Turkey and the EU signed an agreement for Turkey to prevent hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees from heading to Europe, in exchange for visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and substantial financial support from the EU. Erdogan has often accused the EU of failing to live up to its end of the bargain, as the deal has left thousands of asylum seekers languishing in squalid refugee camps on the eastern Greek islands.

