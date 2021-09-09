There is nothing in Boris Johnson’s welfare plans to save claimants like us | Mike padgham

Wafter the government’s announcement on Tuesday of a new tax on health care and social benefits in England, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of déjà vu: over the past 30 years.

The increase in national insurance will increase $ 36 billion over the next three years, but most of that will help fill gaps in the NHS. Only around 5.4 billion are likely to find their way to social assistance, a term that refers to caregivers for the elderly and disabled. Take into account that $ 2.5 billion will be needed to fund the new care cost cap, which should keep people from paying too much, and that leaves only $ 2.9 billion.

Well, $ 2.9 billion over three years to deal with a decades-long crisis in social services is not going to scratch the surface. This is certainly not enough to tackle the chronic underfunding that we have been experiencing since 2010. And it is also not enough to properly reward the highly qualified personnel who gave their all during the pandemic and who deserve better salaries. and conditions.

It’s good, at least, that the issue has come to the fore and we’ll see some action, so thanks to Boris Johnson for that. But I got up once again on Wednesday wondering: how am I going to find the people to cover the shifts in my care homes? Like other owners of retirement and care homes, I worry about how long I can continue to find enough staff to keep my homes running safely. Home care providers will consider whether they can continue to provide a service or hand over their contracts to the local authority and go out of business.

There was nothing in the proposals to help us recruit people to do the work on the front lines. We have vacancies, and there are 1,000 vacant positions across North Yorkshire and at least 120,000 vacancies in England plus 40,000 people are expected to leave the sector because of the rules requiring vaccination.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on healthcare providers like us. Aside from the terrible losses we have seen and the blood, sweat and tears shed by our staff to care for the elderly and vulnerable, the past 18 months have seen us suffer a serious financial blow.

The huge additional costs associated with providing the right personal protective equipment and the massive increases in personnel costs, including bonuses for our deserving workers, have brought us all to the brink. Yes, the government has provided some support, but it has not responded to the needs. Lower occupancy rates have not helped us balance the books. We must generate a surplus, not only to survive but also to respect the operating rules of the Quality of Care Commission. In my company, we had to face an additional 250,000 costs due to the loss of occupation and higher personnel costs.

And now we just don’t have the manpower to meet the rising demand. We went to great lengths to recruit, offer golden hello bonuses and refer a friend, but at the end of the day the vast majority of our work is driven directly by cash-strapped councils and they don’t have it all. just not the funds to compete with, say, local hospitality jobs. Many nursing staff have left the sector to take on other jobs; Brexit reforms mean we can no longer recruit so many people from overseas.

It is great that we have proposals to cap the costs faced by those who need long-term care. It is unfair that so many people lose everything, including their homes, to pay for their care. This is especially unfair to people with dementia, a terrible and debilitating disease. At the same time, the cap is not all it seems. What a lot of people don’t realize is that it won’t include accommodation and food costs, which will still have to be satisfied by those seeking treatment.

It seems strange to me that there will be very little new money going to local authorities to properly fund the provision of care and help the 1.5 million people who cannot get the support they need.

So after campaigning for 30 years for a better welfare deal, we were disappointed. All we have is another adhesive bandage to get money into the NHS as it was beaten by Covid and left in a situation where thousands of surgeries and treatments have been pushed back.

The social care sector has fought Covid alongside NHS institutions. Yet he continues to be treated as the least important poor relation. Appropriate reform was initiated until the publication of the promised white paper later in the year. I can’t help but think that those of us caring for some of the oldest and most vulnerable people in the country are in another long wait.