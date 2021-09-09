Provocative blog post stirs fire storm in China





U TIL RECENTLY Li Guangman, the retired editor-in-chief of an obscure public newspaper who writes left-wing screeds online for a few fellow travelers, was unknown to the general public. That changed on August 29, when the country’s largest state and party media released an inflammatory blog post by Mr. Li to their vast audiences, making many believe his views were officially supported. It caused such a stir that a prominent figure in the state media, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of World time, a chauvinist party tabloid felt compelled to issue a scathing rebuttal. The episode may have offered a rare glimpse of uncertainty in elite party circles as to what exactly President Xi Jinping wants. A year before he claims a third five-year term as party secretary, Xi is embarking on a populist campaign against inequality, under the slogan of common prosperity for all. We don’t know how far he intends to go. Mr. Li hopes very far. Writing under the headline Anyone Can Feel That A Deep Change Is Happening !, her article relishes the recent crackdowns on big business, celebrities and the super-rich. He suggested that this was just the start of an anti-capitalist and anti-Western campaign that would bring the Communist Party back to its socialist roots. The country was living a moment of profound revolution, he writes. The red would come back soon and China would no longer be a paradise for capitalists to get rich overnight or a paradise for effeminate men. But Mr. Lis’ views were too radical, even for a populist establishment brand like Mr. Hu. On September 2, he wrote a blog post disputing that a revolution is at hand and, in a veiled reference to the excesses of the disastrous Cultural Revolution of 1966-76, called it inflammatory rhetoric. I fear that such language will awaken some historical memories, triggering confusion and panic, he wrote. Both articles are still available online. It is highly unusual for state media to promote the rants of obscure bloggers. It’s a person, says Jude Blanchette of CSRS , a think tank and author of Chinas New Red Guards, a book about neo-Maoists. And Mr. Hus’s rebuke of an officially blessed essay was no less rare. What does all this mean? A widely followed commentator among government officials argues that this does not mean much. Ren Yi, whose pen name is Chairman Rabbit, said he believed Mr. Lis’s initial promotion to be an accident and that no top executive had pushed him. Now you see officials doing a lot to calm people down, Mr. Ren said, adding that he was disgusted by the bits of anti-capitalist language. On September 2, Xi gave a speech announcing a new stock exchange in Beijing to support small businesses. Four days later, Liu He, Xi’s economic adviser, said the private sector is a vital part of the economy and should receive vigorous support. The targets of Mr. Xis’ crackdown might not be so easily comforted. Consider what happened in August. A party commission pondered Mr. Xi’s desire to achieve shared prosperity for all and decided that the rich should pay more. Tencent, a tech giant, quickly pledged $ 7.7 billion in social programs. Zheng Shuang, a famous actress, was fined $ 46 million for tax evasion. The Supreme People’s Court has declared the 72-hour workweek, a staple of China’s odd-job economy, illegal. Xi is walking a fine line, having to show that he understands popular anger at inequality without scaring the horses of the new economy. Mr. Blanchette sees the debate as a reflection of uncertainty within the establishment about the intensity of Mr. Xis’s campaign. The state’s interventions are extremely popular with leftists like Mr. Li, and he has received a lot of support online. A blogger, writing under the pseudonym Little Z, a citizen observer, concluded that Mr. Li was too radical and Mr. Hu too conservative. But Little Z has mostly backed Mr. Li. Love at first sight with recent regulatory action was an exciting harbinger of new coercive action to narrow the wealth gap, he wrote. This is just the prologue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/china/2021/09/11/a-provocative-blog-post-stirs-up-a-firestorm-in-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos