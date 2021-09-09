Letters to the Editor | The Economist

Politics
Turkey and the EU
Turkey’s accession to the European Union is not a fiction (Charlemagne, August 28). Instead, it’s a difficult and at the same time strategic and priceless vision that neither side can give up, despite the ups and downs. Reforms under the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, now president, led the ME to open accession negotiations in 2005. Thus the argument that the ME will not accept Turkey regardless of its democratic credentials is not only groundless but also unacceptable to both sides.
It is also disappointing to see the cliché that Turkey is too big and Muslim to join the ME. Turkey’s accession will be most useful of all as no other candidate can contribute to the ME more than a secular and dynamic Turkey in various fields, from the economy to security. Contrary to what your column claims, the agreement of March 18, 2016 between Turkey and the ME is not limited to migration cooperation, but also includes the revitalization of the accession process (which is not dead), the updating of a customs union, regular high-level dialogues, visa liberalization and the fight against terrorism.
Given the current challenges, the renewal of the 2016 agreement in its entirety will be in the best interests of not only Turkey and the United States. ME but also the region at large. The emergence of a geostrategy ME, especially after Brexit, does not have the luxury of refusing a more democratic Turkey, which would meet all its objective criteria for membership. It would be a win-win situation.
FARUK KAYMAKCI
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director of ME business
Ankara
Charlemagne is undoubtedly right in saying that there is now no prospect of Turkey joining the ME. But that doesn’t mean that efforts since the 1960s to consider the possibility of membership have been in vain. As a Member of the European Parliament, I have been closely involved in Turkish affairs, I have seen with my own eyes how the engagement of the Parliament and the European Commission with their counterparts in Turkey has helped both to expand our own perspectives on the value of human rights and to deepen our understanding of the Muslim world and the geopolitics of European integration.
For those many Turks who campaigned for liberal secular democracy and against military dictatorship, the aspiration of ME membership was a common thread. The ME is unable to expand further, not only due to the ineligibility of Turkey and other candidate countries, but also due to its internal weaknesses.
NATOThe withdrawal from Afghanistan strengthens the arguments for a radical overhaul of Western thinking and institutions. A European Security Council involving all ME countries plus all NATO members, including America, would be a good place to start. This would reinforce Turkey’s European orientation and be a viable alternative to the fiction of ME accession.
Corruption in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s cardinal problem is not the Taliban (Nation-dorure, August 28). It is corruption. Over the past two decades, Afghanistan has received enormous sums of money, equipment, training, mentoring and support in many areas beyond security. The collapse of the Afghan National Army (whose bravery goes undisputed when properly conducted on the ground) has been blamed on the withdrawal of mostly American contractors who led the logistics of the Afghan Defense Forces. American subcontractors were always used because whenever the Afghans were tasked with handling logistics, they would sell spare parts, fuel, and supplies on the black market.
I served in Afghanistan with the US Marines in 2014. In plain sight, you could see swathes of the Afghan National Army base littered with broken vehicles and equipment forever waiting for parts that had gone missing. large scale. This approach was blithely tolerated and endemic at all levels, official and informal, and in all sectors. It was often simply ignored as the Afghan route, but it really is the root cause of what really cripples the country, leaving it so vulnerable to the Taliban.
We must ensure that we separate those who have illegally profited from governance positions (it was not just the elite) from the rest of the Afghan people, for whom the human tragedy of our withdrawal must not be ruled out. But despite this, Afghanistan has had a unique opportunity for generations to recover, and most regrettably and tragically, it has missed it. The Afghans say they feel abandoned by the West, but I think it’s fair to say that the West can feel abandoned by the Afghans.
AIDAN TALBOTT
Captain, Royal Navy, retired
St Helens, Isle of Wight
You claim that one of the reasons the United States has not learned from its mistakes in Vietnam is that political thinkers are only now taking corruption seriously. Nonsense. Your newspaper itself reported in 2006 that the U.S. military broadcast FM 3-24 Counterinsurgency, a book that called on soldiers, among other things, to support building good governance in Afghanistan (Think Before You Shoot, 23 December 2006).
As early as 1940, the Marines published the Small Wars Manual, based on the US-Philippine War, which declared that soldiers fighting counterinsurgencies must maintain law and order in order to gain a population. Likewise, results-based aid is not sufficient, but must be paired with dedicated soldiers who build legitimacy by providing justice and immediate protection.
The question is not whether the United States had a sufficient intellectual framework to understand the threat of corruption and how to deal with it. This is why, after 80 years, America continues to claim to have learned from its mistakes after repeating them for the umpteenth time.
CHARLES HAWKINGS
Pleasant Point, New Jersey
A letter (August 21) attempted to argue that the people of Kazakhstan should be called Kazakhs, rather than clumsy Kazakhs. In fact, Kazakh is the correct term. Kazakh refers to ethnicity; Kazakh is a general term relating to nationality. In other words, a Kazakh in Kazakhstan is also a Kazakh, but a Kazakh is not necessarily a Kazakh. To do without the term Kazakh, as awkward as it may sound to some, would be to deny the multicultural and multi-ethnic nature of the country, which includes more than a hundred different communities. Failure to pay attention to these important terminological differences somehow fuels a broader attitude towards the countries of Central Asia, often grouped together as stans and seen at best as marginal actors in international politics.
FILIPPO COSTA BURANELLI
Senior Lecturer in International Relations
University of St Andrews
St Andrews, Fife
Royal executives
Peter Drucker was the first to point out that senior executives are the new monarchs of society (Bartleby, August 7). As early as 1950, in The New Society, Drucker established parallels between the development of the French court and the Henry Fords automobile company. He explained that managers have emerged to become a new and powerful social class. For a democratic society to function properly, they should have legitimate authority and be held accountable for their actions. Unfortunately, Bartlebys’ chronicle shows that most of today’s managers have yet to study the discipline of modern management.
In forcing people back to the office, Jamie Dimon said people don’t like to commute, but so what? His take on the plight of workers is not unique to Wall Street. Seriously, who wants to work for that kind of boss? The mantra is true: people don’t quit their jobs, they quit bad managers.
ETHAN FARRINGTON
DeLand, Florida
This aggression will not hold
Anthony Powell would take you to task for the line Mysteries Abide (A dance on the music of time, August 21). The guy remains, but the point here surely is that these mysteries abound?
