Jokowi inaugurated Paselloreng, WIKA accelerates 3 more dams

President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Paselloreng Dam in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi Province, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The dam was built in 2015 by PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk and PT Bumi Karsa Consortium (WIKA-BK (KSO)).

The dam, which was fitted with the Gilireng irrigation spillway, is supposed to support South Sulawesi as a national food barn.

The president explained that the Paselloreng dam is a dam with sufficient capacity of up to 138 million cubic meters and a flood area of ​​1,258 hectares. With this capacity, the Paselloreng dam should be able to irrigate 8,500 hectares of rice fields and increase agricultural production for surrounding farmers.

“We hope that the existing water supply will increase the frequency of planting from 1 to 3 or 2 in order to increase the productivity of the land and, eventually, we can hope to improve the well-being of the farmers,” he said. he declares.

WIKA-BK (KSO) was appointed by the Ministry of PU-PR as the winner of the tender for the construction of the Passeloreng dam in accordance with the letter of appointment of the winner number KU.03.01-MN / 364 dated April 27, 2015.

The main scope of work for this project includes preparatory works, river bypass construction works, main dam and saddle dam works, spillway construction works, intake and discharge construction works, hydromechanical and electrical works, road services and housework.

This dam covers an area of ​​169 square kilometers, 309.57 meters long, 44.50 meters high and 10 meters wide. Passeloreng is designed to be multifunctional, starting with the water security infrastructure, reducing the flooding of the Gilireng River by 489 meters per second, providing raw water of 145 liters per second at 6 sub- Wajo Regency districts, conservation and tourism.

With the inauguration of the Paselloreng Dam, WIKA will continue to complete three more dams by the end of 2021.

Complete 6 dams by the end of 2021

During the last 2 months, 3 of the 6 dams built by the Company have been successively inaugurated by President Jokowi. The three are Kuningan Dam (August 31), Bendo Dam (September 7) and the last one is Passeloreng Dam (September 9). Meanwhile, 3 other dams namely Sukamahi Dam, Kuwil Kawangkoan Complex I Dam and Cipanas Dam I Ensemble are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Company CEO Agung Budi Waskito said that with the inauguration of the Passeloreng Dam, it further strengthens WIKA as the leading dam infrastructure company in the country.

“Thank you for trusting WIKA in working on dam infrastructure projects. To date, WIKA has registered 40 dams in its portfolio. We believe this number will increase in line with the ongoing dam construction program,” Agung explained.

Sukamahi Dam is Indonesia’s first dry dam that only contains water during the rainy season. The Bogor Regency Dam Project was constructed with an area of ​​approximately 467,000 square meters to prevent flooding in the Jakarta region by accommodating and controlling the flow of rainwater that flows into the Ciliwung River.

Currently, the construction of the Sukamahi dam has reached 88.2% progress and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Next is the Kawangkoan Kuwil dam. Built as a flood control for the city of Manado and surrounding areas as it is able to reduce the flood flow by adjusting the operating model of the reservoir.

This dam also supplies raw water to Manado City, North Minahasa Regency and Bitung City at the rate of 4.5 cubic meters per second. In August, the works had reached 88% and it is expected that the works within the scope of WIKA (construction of tunnels and escape outlets, main dam and peak causeway of the dam) will be completed by the end of the year. end of 2021.

In addition, the Cipanas Dam was constructed with a capacity of 250.81 million cubic meters of water to meet the irrigation needs of approximately 9,273 hectares in Sumedang and Indramayu regions. This dam also serves as a flood control in the downstream area of ​​the north coast of Indramayu as well as for a 3MW mini hydroelectric power station.

The scope of work of WIKA, among others, Dodge Tunnel, Main Dam and Dodge Dam. Until the end of August, the progress of the project which constitutes WIKA’s scope of work has reached 77.65% and should be completed in December 2021 for Package 1 which is the Company’s employment contract.

In addition to these projects, WIKA is also recognized as a contractor for a number of dam projects that can be completed over the next few years, including the Manikin Dam NTT Package I, the West Java Sadawarna Dam Package I and the Central Java Randugunting Dam.

