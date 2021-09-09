PM Narendra Modi chairs the 13th Brics summit; leaders cover Afghan crisis and pandemic in their speeches: key points | India News







The theme of the Summit is “BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus”. Brics is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the meeting.

Let’s see what the leaders said:

Modi talks about the 4 Cs of Brics partnership

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech by thanking the members of Brics for the “cooperation that India has received” from them during his presidency of Brics.

* Speaking on the theme chosen by India for the duration of its presidency – ‘BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus – PM Modi said these 4 Cs are basic principles of the partnership Brics.

* He said: “We have to make sure that Brics is more productive over the next 15 years.”

* “Brics has achieved many achievements over the past fifteen years. Today we are an influential voice for the emerging economies of the world,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding: “We need to make sure that Brics is more productive in the next 15 years. ”

* We have also adopted the Brics action plan against terrorism, the Indian Prime Minister said at the summit on Thursday.

* The Prime Minister also said that for the first time, Brics has taken a collective position on strengthening and reforming multilateral systems.

* “It is a great pleasure for me and India to chair this summit on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Brics”, added Prime Minister Modi.

US withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan led to new crisis (Putin)

* The withdrawal of US forces and its allies from Afghanistan has led to a new crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Brics meeting on Thursday, adding: “It is still unclear how this will affect global security and regional “.

* While President Putin attacked the United States, he declared that “the Afghan crisis is a threat to its neighbors”.

* “It is for good reason that our countries have paid special attention to this [Afghanistan crisis] problem, ”President Putin said.

* “Afghanistan must not become a threat to its neighboring countries, a source of terrorism and drug trafficking,” Putin also said.

* “Over the past 15 years, these five nations have improved strategic communication and political trust in a spirit of openness, inclusion and equality; they respected each other their social system, their development and explored a healthy way of interacting with each other, ”said Chinese President Xi Jinping. at the 13th Sommet des Brics

* The Chinese President also said, “We have made solid progress in various fields of cooperation in the spirit of pragmatism, innovation and win-win cooperation. We have supported multilateralism and participated in global governance in a spirit of equity, justice and mutual aid. ”

* Jinping, at Thursday’s summit, said, “Since the start of this year, our 5 countries have maintained the momentum of Brics cooperation and achieved further progress in many areas. As long as we unite our minds and efforts, we can make steady and solid progress in Brics cooperation no matter what. ”

People should have equal access to Covid vaccines: Ramphosa

* South African President Cyril Ramphosa said: “We must ensure equal access to Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapies. This is the only way to respond to this pandemic which is engulfing the world.

* “Our collective response to Covid-19 has demonstrated what can be achieved when we work together. As a BRICS country, we must continue to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people, support global economic recovery and improve the resilience of public systems, ”he added.

* “We also support the proposal made by India and South Africa at the WTO to waive the TRIPS mechanism to ensure a rapid expansion of the production of Covid-19 vaccines around the world,” Ramaphosa added.

* The South African president also welcomed the decision of the ministers of health of the BRICS countries to operationalize the center for development and research of vaccines.

Bolsorano welcomes India-China-Brazil partnership in the fight against the pandemic

* During the annual Brics summit on Thursday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsorano praised the partnership maintained by India, China and Brazil in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

* “The strategic partnership between India and Brazil has also advanced in the fields of science, technology, energy and health,” Bolsorano said.

* He also described his official visit to India in January 2020 as “fruitful”.

Meanwhile, members of the Brics nations on Thursday adopted a statement calling for reforms of key United Nations bodies, including breathing new life into discussions on reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Following the Summit, leaders adopted the “New Delhi Declaration” and pledged to strengthen and reform the multilateral system to make global governance more responsive and effective.

“We call for all violence to be refrained and the situation to be resolved by peaceful means,” the Brics statement said.

“We stress the need to help foster an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue in order to ensure stability, peace, law and order,” he said.

The statement also condemned “in the strongest terms” the terrorist attacks near Kabul airport which left scores of people dead and injured.

(With contributions from agencies)

