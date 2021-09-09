He was awesome: Donald Trump reaches out to families of U.S. servicemen killed in Afghanistan





Donald Trump has contacted some of the family members of the 13 U.S. servicemen who were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport in Afghanistan and suggested he would try to attend their funerals as well.

Mr Trump’s move comes as family members of several of the servicemen killed in the attack have either refused to meet with current President Joe Biden or have publicly criticized him.

Mr. Trump and his allies see the end of the war in Afghanistan as a potential political opportunity as he reflects on a possible re-election bid in 2024, according to a Washington Post report.

The scathing criticism of Mr Biden by the families of soldiers who died in the suicide bombing was one of those opportunities that Mr Trump tried to build on.

Darin Hoover, the father of a 31-year-old Marine who was killed in Afghanistan, did not expect a call from Mr Trump, the report said. Mr. Hoover had refused to meet with Mr. Biden.

It was just very cordial, very understanding [Mr Trumps call]. He was awesome. He was just talking about the best of the best, Mr Hoover reportedly said. He said he had heard and seen everything we said, and he offered his condolences on several occasions, and how sorry he was, he added.

Mr Trump has also stepped up the pace of his attacks on Mr Biden for the US’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, even though it was his administration that reportedly negotiated with the Taliban to leave the country months before the pullout.

The former president told at least one family he did not understand why Mr Biden first decided to withdraw the US military before evacuating civilians, according to the report, citing people familiar with the calls who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mr. Trump and his team have released more than 50 statements on Afghanistan, according to the report.

It’s really the only topic I’ve seen it come to life on other than the election, said an adviser, who chose not to be identified.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, an ally of Mr Trumps, said: I told him, I think this and the border are going to be a punch for Biden. He agreed and is just surprised that Biden let things get so out of hand.

Mr. Graham, who disagreed with Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, hinted that he was convinced that the precipitous withdrawal of the United States from the country would revitalize his political fortunes.

