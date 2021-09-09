Explanation: Can Trump use executive privilege to block the investigation into the January 6 attack?





WASHINGTON, Sept. 9 (Reuters) – U.S. government agencies have a Thursday deadline to produce documents demanded by a congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including communications involving some closest advisers and family to former President Donald Trump.

Republican Trump wants executive privilege to be used to prevent at least some of the documents from being transferred, a decision that belongs to the White House of his Democratic successor, Joe Biden.

Here’s an explanation of how executive privilege works:

WHAT DOES THE COMMITTEE WANT TO SEE?

The House of Representatives select committee is investigating the events leading up to and on January 6, when crowds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify Biden’s victory in the November election .

The panel requested White House communications documents that are held by the National Archives and Records Administration, as well as documents from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Home and Justice, and the FBI. , the National Counterterrorism Center and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

WHAT EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE HAS TO DO WITH THIS INVESTIGATION?

Executive privilege is a legal principle recognized by the United States Supreme Court that allows the White House to refuse to comply with requests for documents such as subpoenas from Congress or Freedom of Information Act requests.

The premise is rooted in the idea that for the White House to function effectively, some privacy must be afforded to presidential advisers so that they can have frank discussions.

A sitting president has in the past used executive privilege to keep the records and communications of a previous administration secret, but this is rare.

For example, Trump’s White House cited executive privilege in 2018 to deny the Senate more than 100,000 pages of documents from Brett Kavanaughs, then appointed to the Supreme Court, as an attorney in the administration of the former President George W. Bush.

Trump also asserted executive privilege over former US special adviser Robert Mueller’s report and said he would use doctrine to prevent his former national security adviser John Bolton from testifying in his first impeachment trial. in the Senate.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

If Biden’s White House declares that the requested documents are protected by executive privilege, it will be much more difficult for the Congressional committee to investigate Trump.

But Biden is expected to be sympathetic to the panel’s opinion that the materials should be produced. In July, the White House said it would allow former Justice Department lawyers to testify before a Senate committee about Trump’s efforts to reverse his electoral defeat.

Mark Rozell, a political scientist at George Mason University who has written a book on executive privilege, said it should not be used to cover up evidence of wrongdoing.

“Claims of executive privilege always weaken when there is credible evidence of wrongdoing,” Rozell said. “The investigative powers of Congress extend very, very widely in these circumstances.”

Biden’s White House attorney Dana Remus will likely be involved in determining whether executive privilege applies to any of the communications sought by the committee, said Jonathan David Shaub, professor of law at the University of the Kentucky.

Remus will also consult with the Office of the Legal Advisor, a division of the Department of Justice, Shaub said.

“Anything they return will be a precedent for the future,” Shaub said.

A White House official told Reuters that Biden “made it clear that the events of January 6 were an unprecedented attack on our democracy and he thinks they deserve a full investigation to determine what happened and s ‘ensure that this does not happen again “.

Agencies in the executive branch have engaged with the select committee and will continue to do so, the official said.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER TRUMP OPTIONS?

If Biden dismisses Trump’s view on executive privilege, as is widely expected, the former president can file a legal challenge in Federal Court in Washington, DC, said Michael Stern, a former lawyer for the Congress.

Even if the courts reject Trump’s arguments, he could still be successful in slowing down the investigation, Stern said.

“If he’s willing to pay for the lawyers, Trump could delay production of the records for a while,” he said.

Such a lawsuit would likely be brought against the head of the National Archives and Records Administration.

Rozell said Trump may aim to erase the investigation until November 2022, when Republicans hope to take control of the House.

“He knows Biden won’t back his claim for privilege, but if he can block it in court… he may be running out of time for the Democratic majority to investigate.”

