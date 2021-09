Why Boris Johnson’s reshuffle could pose more problems than it’s worth

Delayed reshuffle? Imminent reshuffle? Reshuffle canceled? There has been a lot of speculation that Tory MPs have been asked to stay in Westminster and that officials are bracing for a change in some departments. But now, well-placed sources suggest the reshuffle ultimately won’t happen today, as theDaily mailJason grovesandtheTelegraphChris Hopeboth reported that any reshuffle today is deadlier than disco. A cynical observer might suggest that Downing Streets ‘flirtation with the idea of ​​a reshuffle was about yesterday’s vote to raise National Insurance, as there’s no better way to cajole would-be rebels than’ suggesting that there might be ministerial jobs along the way. But this is not the first time this year that the machinery of government has stepped in to facilitate a reshuffle just to be delayed or deferred. Most prime ministers hate doing it Margaret Thatcher spoke of agony over impeaching ministersin herClean Womenmaintenance, which is more commonly remembered for her, nothing like the company remark; Harold Macmillan mentioned reshuffles as one of a prime minister’s worst jobs on his agendas; and David Cameron rarely sought to do them. This Prime Minister in particular hates to disappoint people, and found the latest reshuffle in early 2020 particularly bruised. This caused Sajid Javid’s unexpected and unwanted departure from government, and its fallout sparked Johnson in his lengthy clandestine meetings with his allies on What to Do About Dominic Cummings. Additionally, ministers currently on the verge of being moved or sacked (and remember, the prime minister cannot force someone to take on another job if the minister refuses, the prime minister must either publicly give in humiliating, either doing a dismissal that they do not want to do), whether they are Gavin Williamson, Priti Patel or Dominic Raab, all have one important point in common: they are deputies from the right of the party whose reputation for ministerial competence might have, in recent days, weeks or months, taken a hit, but have supporters and a reputation of their own. Boris Johnson’s government faces big battles ahead, especially after the painful end of the universal credit hike in October. The big gamble of any reshuffle is that the political benefits of increased competence in the front seats outweigh the political costs of having more aggressive ex-ministers in the back seats. Some Tory MPs are starting to fear that for Johnson that bet will never be worth making and that the reshuffle always remains on the horizon with safety and convenience. Others fear that the reshuffle will happen, and relatively soon, and that governments’ difficulties will only increase as a result. [see also: Both leaders are entering the new political season on the wrong side of their parties]

