Politics
People compare the mayor of Kandahar to Narendra Modi
Before the election, many well-known ministers are seen doing things that we usually won’t see them do. When it comes to the election campaign, the Prime Minister of the country can be seen doing some extremely creative things which are obviously adored by the citizens.
From wearing clothes related to different states and cultures to doing normal things that we ordinary people do far too often. We all know how PM Modi supports and encourages a plastic-free and environmentally friendly nation. To prove it, the Prime Minister created an internet buzz in 2019 after picking up trash on Kovalam Beach after his morning stroll.
Plogging on a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted over 30 minutes.
I also handed over my collection to Jeyaraj, who is part of the hotel staff.
Let’s make sure our public places are clean and tidy!
Let’s also make sure we stay fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019
But it is not only that. He also swept the streets several times and showed us, citizens, that despite his power, he is totally down to earth.
Zubair (@HayaatZubair) September 9, 2021
So it seems that people all over the world have taken inspiration from this and are using the same tactics in their countries. Recently, a photo of Kandahar’s new mayor, Hamdullah Nomani, sweeping the city streets in Afghanistan began to circulate the internet. The mayor was appointed after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, causing a shift in dynamics on the political front.
A Twitter user named Monk Who Vend His Fakeeri shared this image of the newly appointed mayor sweeping the streets with other residents and captioned the photo: “The newly appointed Taliban mayor is cleaning up Kandahar. The similarity is mind boggling.”
Newly appointed Taliban mayor cleans up Kandahar. The similarity is mind boggling pic.twitter.com/14X5EpLzy2
ss (@puntinational) September 9, 2021
Internet users found it hilarious and couldn’t help but see the similarity between it and PMO and many people commented with photos. Many even made funny memes.
The similarity is breathtaking …..
The Taliban started to follow PM Modi ….. What a success MODIJI ….. please include him in your “Acche Din” list pic.twitter.com/SahBptS4Qk
Susmita Mazumdar (@Susmita_Speaks) September 9, 2021
You copied my vro style. pic.twitter.com/9X2K5GLfiH
Ashish (@Ashishjecpwd) September 9, 2021
Same energy pic.twitter.com/Wk2hWYQsKc
Jay Shah Angrezi Wale (@ Aman93028693) September 9, 2021
TauTumhare (@TauTumhare) September 9, 2021
Why
They were inspired by our PM pic.twitter.com/dyiyUgtbPH
Adh @ rm @ _Dh @ rm @@ (@AdharmaDharma) September 9, 2021
Modiji to the Taliban (in meeting): – pic.twitter.com/caQYmxWdL3
^ (@ BeingSarcastic5) September 9, 2021
Dei, they copy the swacch Bharat PR campaign
Shuveshek Rai (@shuveshek) September 9, 2021
Are they following in the footsteps of modi ji?
Joheb Ghori () (@ Joheb22) September 9, 2021
Ooooh .. they learned a lot from aass pados …
(@_healthy_) September 9, 2021
Seems like many are taking inspiration from the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan campaign.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/wtf/people-compare-kandahars-mayor-with-narendra-modi-549107.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]