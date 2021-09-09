Bilawal reprimands Sharifs for deceptive policy towards respect for people’s vote





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for its hypocrisy, saying the Sharifs’ policy of duplicity can no longer work.

“Your deceptive policy will no longer work. Either you have to play your role as an opposition party or agree to be the facilitators of the government, ”the PPP chairman said during a speech at a workers’ convention in Rahim Yar Khan.

Bilawal also called on the PML-N leadership to respect the vote and use it against the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

We would force the PML-N to play its role as an opposition party and overthrow the Prime Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar. You can’t go back on your promise to use your vote to oust [ the Punjab government] after asking for the respect of [people’s] vote, said the young PPP chairman as he wrapped up his visit to the southern districts of Punjab.

The PPP chairman said the opposition should unite and fight the government because he predicted that Buzdar was just a puppet and that he would soon be sent to pack his bags.

People will never forgive you [PML-N] if you back down now you will have to do something now or else your hypocrisy will be exposed in front of the people of Punjab, Bilawal said as he again attacked the PML-N leadership who decided not to oust Buzdar whose weak governance foreshadowed auspicious. the PML-N.

Bilawal urged the PML-N to join forces with the PPP to oust Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying: When the puppet falls, the prime minister will insinuate that the chief minister is the puppet of the prime ministers.

“RESIGN OR USE YOUR VOTE”:

The PPP chairman said that only together the opposition can save the Punjab, as he told PML-N that Buzdar could only continue his reign as chief minister if the party led by Shahbaz Sharif had his own interests behind his reign.

You must do one of two things: resign or use your vote (to oust Buzdar).

Bilawal warned that the PPP would sooner or later take revenge on Prime Minister Imran Khan and mentioned that when the time came, Prime Minister Imran Khan would be alone with no one by his side.

The PPP chairman said his party would form a government in the center and the provinces, with Pakistan aspiring to a popular government.

The outgoing government has kept no promises […] all of Imran Khan’s promises turned out to be false.

