BRICS countries supported multilateralism, made progress in various fields in a spirit of pragmatism, says Xi Jinping









ANI |

Update: 09 Sep 2021 18:35 IS

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Affirming that the BRICS have become an important force on the international stage, Chinese President Xi Jinping said member countries have supported multilateralism and taken part in global governance in a spirit of fairness, justice and mutual aid.

In the opening speech of the 13th BRICS summit, Xi said member countries have made progress in various areas in a spirit of pragmatism.

“Over the past 15 years, our five countries have improved strategic communication and political trust in a spirit of openness, inclusion and equality and have explored a healthy path to interact with one another. Our five countries have sought synergy between our development policies and have drawn attention to our complementarities. We have made solid progress in various areas of cooperation in a spirit of pragmatism, innovation. And we have continued our common path of development, ”he said.

“Our five countries have supported multilateralism and taken part in global governance in a spirit of fairness, justice and mutual assistance and we have become an important force on the international stage to be reckoned with,” he said. -he adds.

The BRICS summit (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) which is held in a virtual format is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The theme of the Summit is “BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus”. The meeting was also attended by Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi said the BRICS members have maintained the momentum of BRICS cooperation in overcoming the impact of COVID-19.

“Since the start of this year, our five countries overcoming the impact of COVID-19 have maintained the momentum of BRICS cooperation and achieved further progress in many areas,” he said.

“What has happened shows that as long as we withdraw our minds and efforts, we can make solid and sustained progress in BRICS cooperation,” he added.

This is the second time that Prime Minister Modi has chaired the BRICS summit. Previously, he chaired the Goa summit in 2016. India’s BRICS presidency this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of the BRICS, as evidenced by the theme of the summit.

In his opening remarks at the 13th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Modi said the BRICS Platform has been helpful in drawing attention to the priorities of developing countries. summit anniversary. India has benefited from the full cooperation of all BRICS partners during its presidency. I am deeply grateful to you all. The BRICS platform has seen several accomplishments in a decade and a half, ”he said.

“Today, we are an influential voice for the emerging economies of the world. This platform has also been useful in drawing attention to the priorities of developing countries as well,” he added. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/brics-countries-have-supported-multilateralism-made-progress-in-various-areas-in-spirit-of-pragmatism-says-xi-jinping20210909183139 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos