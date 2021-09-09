Our point of view: put an end to the farce of electoral fraud





Let’s see if we have this directly:

The 2020 election was a fraud and Donald Trump really won.

The only way to get it right is to recount the votes, and that cannot be done by anyone involved in government, including the courts, even if Trump has appointed the judges himself.

We should hand all ballots and other documents to Trump supporters, who will do a “forensic audit of the 155 million votes cast and tell us who really won.”

Does that sound reasonable? Not unless you’re describing something you’ve seen on Cartoon Network.

But it’s not funny. Although supporters claim they are trying to restore the credibility of the electoral process, they are in reality trying to demolish it and sow doubt in the minds of voters.

In states like Georgia and Texas, false allegations about the honesty of the last election have in some minds justified new laws that make it harder, especially for low-income people and people of color, to vote.

Without any evidence (other than their disappointment with the outcome), a billionaire-funded political organization is spreading lies about our elections and the people who run them in an attempt to gain political advantage.

Maine is the gold standard for fair elections. Anyone qualified to vote here has several ways to participate in an election, and a paper file is kept for each ballot, allowing for a recount that can be observed by all parties.

Still, you can see a petition circulating around the Maine fairs this fall, encouraging you to sign an affidavit, asking the Maine Secretary of State to hand over all paper ballots, voting machine software, and related documents. to the authors of the already debunked allegations of electoral fraud. in 2020.

Talking points may seem like something marginal, but the people who carry the message are quite common.

The effort was championed by State Representative Heidi Sampson, R-Alfred, who, during a COVID vaccine rally at State House last month, infamously compared Governor Mills and her sister to Nazi war criminals.

And at the Windsor Fair, Liliana Thelander, who is married to Ed Thelander, a retired Navy SEAL and Republican, recently announced that she will challenge 1st District U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree.

If other Republicans disagree with Sampson and Liliana Thelander, they keep it to themselves.

A bill is pending in the Maine Legislature that would create a process for verifying election results after all recounts are complete. But letting the losing party keep counting the votes until they finally get a result that makes them happy is not the way to do it.

It’s time to put an end to this farce.

The 2020 election is on the books and Joe Biden is its president. If you don’t like it, our Constitution ensures that there is always another election around the corner.

