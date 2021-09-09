PM Imran for better coordination to achieve the objectives of the national action plan





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for enhanced coordination and effective measures to achieve various short, medium and long term goals set in the revised National Action Plan.

The Prime Minister said this while chairing a meeting of the NAP Apex Committee attended by Federal Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Finance, Home Affairs, Information, SFOC, DG-ISI, NSA, provincial CMs, including Gilgit-Baltistan, PM AJ&K, federal secretaries, chief secretaries, IG and other senior civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on various components of the National Action Plan. The meeting took into account the latest developments, in particular the situation in neighboring Afghanistan and its possible implications for the country.

The Committee reviewed the short, medium and long term objectives of the revised National Action Plan and deliberated on the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including the federation, provinces and law enforcement agencies. .

It was decided that tangible key performance indicators would be defined for each target with defined timelines.

It was decided to accelerate the implementation of various measures to respond to emerging security challenges, including cybersecurity, espionage, judicial and civil reforms, capacity building of LEAs, countering violent extremism and other issues having a direct bearing on national security.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today chaired a meeting of the National Action Plan Apex Committee. pic.twitter.com/trsGk2aYRc

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 9, 2021

In order to ensure a rapid, correct and fluid circulation of information on internal security issues, it was decided to set up a National Crisis Information Management Unit with the Ministries of the Interior and of the Ministry of the Interior. ‘Information as principal organs.

The meeting also reviewed various measures that have been put in place to ensure rock-solid security for foreigners, especially Chinese nationals working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the country.

He reviewed the internal situation, in particular some recent incidents involving law and order. It was decided that all measures would be taken to ensure internal security and that criminals would be treated with the full force of the law.

Prime Minister Khan said the nation has paid a huge price in combating the threat of terrorism.

He paid tribute to the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies and other law enforcement agencies for their invaluable contributions and sacrifices in ensuring internal security.

