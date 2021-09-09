BRICS Adopt Counterterrorism Action Plan, Says Prime Minister Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the BRICS summit on Thursday. New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Noting that the BRICS have adopted an action plan against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that member countries must ensure that the grouping is even more results-oriented during over the next 15 years. “The BRICS platform has witnessed several achievements over the past fifteen years. Today, we are an influential voice for the world’s emerging economies. This platform has also been useful in drawing attention to the priorities of developing countries as well, ”Prime Minister Modi said in his opening speech at the summit. The Prime Minister chaired the 13th BRICS Summit (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) which was held in a virtual format. The meeting was attended by Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “BRICS has created strong institutions like the New Development Bank, the Emergency Reserve Agreement and the Energy Research Cooperation Platform. They are all very strong institutions. It is also important that we are not too happy with ourselves and we need to make sure that the BRICS are even more results-oriented over the next 15 years, ”the Prime Minister said. He said the theme India has chosen for his tenure demonstrates exactly this priority – “BRICS @ 15: intra BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus”. “These four Cs are kind of the fundamentals of our BRICS partnership,” said Prime Minister Modi. He said that this year, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, more than 150 BRICS meetings and programs have been held, including more than 20 at ministerial level. “In addition to improving cooperation in traditional areas, we have also made efforts to further broaden the BRICS agenda. In this context, the BRICS achieved several “firsts”, which means that several things were done for the first time. never has a digital BRICS summit taken place, ”said the Prime Minister. The story continues “We also adopted the BRICS Counterterrorism Action Plan. With the agreement on the constellation of remote sensing satellites between our space agencies, a new chapter of cooperation has started. With the cooperation between our customs services, intra-BRICS trade will become easier. consensus on the creation of a virtual center for research and development on BRICS vaccines. Another new initiative is the BRICS Alliance on Green Tourism, ”he added. Noting that the very first BRICS digital summit was held recently, he said it was an innovative step to increase access to healthcare using technology. “In November, our water resources ministers will meet for the first time in the BRICS format. It is also the first time that the BRICS have taken a collective position on ‘strengthening and reforming multilateral systems’, ”he said. The BRICS summit saw the adoption of the “New Delhi Declaration” in which member countries stressed the priority of combating terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organizations to use Afghan territory as a sanctuary terrorist. Leaders also called for reforms of key United Nations bodies, including breathing new life into discussions on reforming the UN Security Council (UNSC). (ANI)

