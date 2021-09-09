Brexit supply issues threaten recovery of Covid in UK, Boris Johnson warned





The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) have warned that there is also a “real danger” that the UK government’s health and social services tax could further stifle the economic rebound from the pandemic.

It comes after the UK government announced a 1.25% national insurance tax hike to raise £ 12 billion to help fund the NHS backlog and England’s welfare system. The BCC cut its growth forecast for the third quarter to 2.8% from 3.5% previously, as it said supply chain disruption and hiring challenges are offsetting the push from the Coronavirus restrictions fully lifted in July. READ MORE: Scotland in latest Union independence poll polled by experts He added that growth – which stood at 4.8% in the second quarter – is expected to slow further to 1.6% between October and December. Official figures tomorrow are expected to show a further slowdown in growth in July, with most economists forecasting an expansion of 0.5%, down from 1% in June. Supply and trucking issues, as European workers opted out of the UK after Brexit, have left supermarket shelves increasingly empty in recent weeks and are hitting sectors ranging from hotels to housing construction. The BCC said the shortage of truck drivers, global supply issues and broader recruitment issues are expected to hamper the rebound and mean the economy will not return to its pre-pandemic level until the first quarter. from 2022. Suren Thiru, head of economics at BCC, said the group’s latest forecast “points to a slowdown in the coming months, as staff shortages, supply chain disruptions and mounting pressures increase. on costs limit the production of many sectors “. READ MORE: Lorna Slater condemns Scottish Tory ‘country bumpkin’ jibe He warned: “A prolonged period of acute supply and staff shortages could derail the recovery by forcing companies to more permanently reduce their operating capacity, eroding their ability to fill orders and respond. at the request of customers. ” He added: “There is a real danger that the increase in national insurance announced this week could stifle the recovery. Any other tax change could very well prolong the economic damage from Covid. ” A UK government spokesperson said most solutions to the truck driver shortage are “likely industry driven, with progress already made in testing and hiring, and a big push to improve wages, working conditions and diversity “. It has launched measures, including streamlining the HGV registration process, but faces calls to do more, like the introduction of a temporary visa for EU drivers. The BCC said that despite the economic rebound of 2021, business investment is expected to decline 2.5% this year, which could be the “weak point of the recovery as it undermines the UK’s ability to increase its productivity and increase our long-term growth prospects “. . He also echoed the Bank of England’s recent forecast that spike in inflation is expected to peak at 4% in the fourth quarter and said interest rates are expected to start rising at the end of 2022 with a second due one year later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19569318.brexit-linked-supply-issues-threaten-uks-covid-recovery-boris-johnson-warned/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos