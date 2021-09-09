President Jokowi officially publishes DBON regulations





We warmly praise and thank the athletes for their struggle and hard work as well as the perseverance of the coaches. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially signed Presidential Regulation Number 86 of 2021 on the Main Design of National Sports (DBON) during the 38th commemoration of National Sports Day (Haornas) celebrated annually on September 9. On the same occasion, the President also thanked the sports community as well as the public for having always supported the progress of sport in Indonesia. Jokowi noted that the commemoration of Haornas this year was marked by many achievements at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The president believes that the accomplishments not only made the nation proud, but also inspired it to strive for other glorious successes in the future. “We praise and warmly thank the athletes for their struggle and hard work as well as the perseverance of the coaches, who were able to hone the great sporting talents of the nation. Thus, they can make the nation proud of their accomplishments,” Jokowi said. . in a virtual speech Thursday. In addition, the president called for unified efforts to improve athletic performance. He pointed out that learning was not acquired instantly, but rather through systematic and lasting training, from upstream to downstream. “We need to focus on working to produce excellent athletes, which will be the pride of Indonesia in international tournaments,” Jokowi noted. With the implementation of DBON, the president was optimistic that Indonesia would be able to compete and achieve more sports achievements. Therefore, he called on all stakeholders to collaborate in creating a more modern sports industry by organizing various healthy and successful sports competitions. “We need to find top talents early, so that they can become the solid foundation for advancing Indonesia in the field of sport,” said the president. On the same occasion, the Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali also noted that the DBON would offer a new ray of hope to Indonesia to improve its sports performance. “On the occasion of Haornas’ 38th anniversary, we created a new story. The government issued a presidential regulation as a framework law for the implementation of the DBON,” he noted during a speech to the POPKI Sports Hall, Cibubur Village, East Jakarta. Related news: National Sports Day: Presidents salute Olympic and Paralympic athletes “It also marks the birth of new hope for Indonesian sporting achievements today,” he added. DBON aligns with President Jokowi’s directive at Haornas’ 37th birthday last year. On this occasion, he called for an in-depth evaluation of the national sports training system. The Minister noted that the DBON will streamline national sports from upstream to downstream sectors, starting with the promotion of athletes through to the recording of sports achievements at the level of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. He noted that for 76 years since its independence, Indonesia has had no na

