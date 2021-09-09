Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in 2021 and assume prime minister for 4th term, according to PML-N





Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan in 2021 and is determined to assume the post of prime minister for a fourth term, Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif told out-of-office media of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore. Citing the reasons for his return, Latif said the party supremo returns “to lead the nation himself”.

“Nawaz Sharif cannot stay abroad after seeing Pakistanis stuck in crisis. Even though (his) treatment is not complete, it certainly compensates for the treatment inflicted on the nation,” Latif told the media. local.

Latif said there was another “solution” to his disqualification which ended his government and caused the crisis Pakistan has been stuck in for the past three years “would implore” the return of the former Prime Minister.

“Since he (Nawaz Sharif) was the only one who could get the country out of the crisis,” Latif said of the turmoil under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s regime.

UK rejects ex-Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s visa application

In a blow to the former Pakistani prime minister, the British government rejected the request to extend his visa on medical grounds. After the UK Home Office informed him of this decision, he lodged an appeal with the UK Immigration Court. Thus, he can continue to stay in the country as long as the court verdict is pending. Earlier in February 2021, the passport of the supremo PML (N), who has been in London since November 19, 2019, after being cleared to leave the country, for “medical treatment”, expired.

Regarding the conviction of Sharif, which forced him to flee Pakistan, Latif justified himself by saying that conditions in Pakistan are evolving towards a situation where “those who let him go not only regret it but are powerless” .

“If there is a supporter of Pakistan, he can see that the country’s problems will not go away without Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Conviction of Nawaz Sharif and departure for London

Three-time prime minister, Nawaz Sharif was forced to resign in July 2017 after Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified him in its Panama Papers verdict. Just days before the 2018 election, he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who led the campaign for civil supremacy, were found guilty by an audit court in the landmark Avenfield case and sentenced to 10 years and 7 years respectively. from prison. However, the High Court in Islamabad suspended their sentences and granted them bail in September 2018.

A few months later, the court of accounts convicted the supremo PML (N) in references to Al-Azizia Steel Mills Company and Hill Metal Establishment and imposed 7 years in prison in addition to a heavy fine. Languishing in Kot Lakhpat Prison in Lahore since December 2018, his health began to deteriorate. In October 2019, he had to be rushed to the city services hospital because his platelet count dropped to a critical level. The Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad in November for further treatment as his condition remained serious. A medical report submitted to the Lahore High Court in August 2021 said Nawaz “cannot return because doctors in the UK have not yet allowed him to travel by plane.”

In fact, Pakistan’s interior ministry refused to renew the former prime minister’s passport until he appeared in court. At the same time, he said he would be issued an emergency travel document if he sought to return to Pakistan. In another setback by Sharif, the HC in Islamabad rejected his appeals against his conviction in references to Avenfield and Al-Azizia for evading the law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/nawaz-sharif-will-return-to-pakistan-in-2021-and-assume-pms-office-for-4th-term-says-pml-n.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

