Countries with fewer refugees should learn from Turkey: UNHCR

Countries that host fewer refugees and continue to complain about them should learn from Turkey, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Thursday.

Filippo Grandi traveled Thursday to Anlurfa, a province in south-eastern Turkey on the border with Syria which hosts a large number of Syrian refugees. He is in Turkey to discuss topics related to migration and refugees with the Turkish authorities.

In a meeting with Governor Abdullah Erin, Grandi praised the Southeast Province for hosting large numbers of refugees, compared to many other countries.

He said countries that host fewer refugees and continue to complain about them should learn from Turkey.

Emphasizing the difficulties of accommodating such a large population, the UN official said they “cannot thank you (Turkey) enough”.

Grandi said his visit was aimed at understanding what more they can do to support Turkey, which has been hosting refugees for 10 years.

Erin said the number of Syrians living in the province is almost a quarter of its population. It is a pleasure to welcome “our Syrian brothers”, he declared.

“We have taken serious steps to normalize life so that they can stand on their own feet,” he said, adding that Turkey has offered Syrians social, economic, health, education opportunities. and training.

According to him, many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are also working in the region, but international support would be beneficial.

Turkey hosts more refugees than any country in the world. After the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, it granted temporary protection status to those fleeing the conflict.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who wish to enter Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million more refugees than any other country in the world, is taking new security measures inside the country and at its borders.

The UN High Commissioner also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu on Wednesday.

UNHCR “is grateful for its strong partnership” with Turkey, the official said on Wednesday.

Grandi arrived in Turkey for a working visit on September 7 and was received by Erdoan on Wednesday.

Grandi said on Twitter that he had had discussions with Erdoan over solutions “for Syrian refugees in Turkey and the region, and the need to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.”

“UNHCR is grateful for its strong partnership with Turkey in both cases,” he added.

Moreover, Grandi also met avuolu in the capital Ankara.

Thanking the minister “for a good discussion on the issues of forced displacement in Turkey and the region,” Grandi said on social media that “with the refugee crisis in Syria in its 11th year and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, we must strengthen responses and accelerate the search for solutions. “

For his part, avuolu after the meeting on Twitter said: “Migration is a problem common to all countries. Equitable burden and responsibility sharing is essential.

Earlier Wednesday, Grandi also met with Turkish Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu.

Calling the meeting a good one, Grandi said on Twitter that he and Soylu had “discussed how to address Turkey’s growing migration challenges as it continues to host a large population of Syrian, Afghan and other refugees.”

“More international aid is needed! ” he added.