Since the arrival of Prime Minister Modi, efforts to make India a “Hindu Rashtra”: Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi was on a three-day trip to Uttar Pradesh, where his party plans to contest 100 seats

Barabanki:

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Thursday that efforts had been made since taking office seven years ago to transform the country in a “Hindu Rastra”.

Referring to the law against instant triple talaq, the member for Hyderabad referred to the plight of Hindu women, directing a personal pike against Modi.

Ending his three-day trip to Uttar Pradesh, where his party plans to contest 100 seats in the next assembly polls, Mr Owaisi alleged that Dalits and Muslims have been victims of mob lynching since 2014.

He mentioned the murder of Mohammad Akhlaq, who was attacked by a mob suspected of slaughtering cows in a village near Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar of the UP in 2015.

“Such atrocities take place because Modi is the prime minister and the BJP government is helping such elements,” he accused at a public meeting in Imambara near Katra Baradari in Barabanki district.

Speaking out against the Samajwadi party, Congress and the Bahujan Samaj party, the AIMIM leader said he was seeking Muslim votes but was keeping silence on such attacks on the minority community.

“Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, efforts have been made to demolish secularism and make the country a Hindu Rashtra,” he said.

The district administration initially refused AIMIM permission to organize the rally, but later accepted after reassurance from the organizers.

Criticizing the triple talaq law, Mr Owaisi said: BJP leaders speak of injustice against Muslim women subjected to talaq but remain silent on the issue of the fate of Hindu women rejected by their men.

“Ma bhabhi (the wife of Prime Minister Modi) remains alone in Gujarat but no one has an answer for her,” he said.

Mr Owaisi asked why the SP and BSP were reluctant to speak out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The law identifies non-Muslim communities in neighboring countries whose members can apply for Indian citizenship on the basis of religious pursuits until a deadline.

He also referred to the razing of a mosque in Ram Snehi Ghat tehsil on the Barabanki-Ayodhya border in May by authorities who said it was an illegal structure. But the local community insisted it had been there for a century.

The AIMIM chief said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sacrificed the mosque when it came to replacing him in the state.

Mr Owaisi denounced “Modi-Yogi” governments for the deaths of thousands of people during the coronavirus pandemic, blaming them on a shortage of oxygen and a lack of proper treatment.

He said the bodies of many Covid victims had been disrespectfully released into rivers.

All India chief Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen began this election tour on Tuesday from Ayodhya district and addressed a public meeting in Sultanpur the next day.

The trip to this politically sensitive state ended with the rally in Barabanki, at the gates of the capital Lucknow.

The SP and BSP criticized him for spoiling Muslim votes “to help the ruling BJP.