Politics
Since the arrival of Prime Minister Modi, efforts to make India a “Hindu Rashtra”: Asaduddin Owaisi
Barabanki:
In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Thursday that efforts had been made since taking office seven years ago to transform the country in a “Hindu Rastra”.
Referring to the law against instant triple talaq, the member for Hyderabad referred to the plight of Hindu women, directing a personal pike against Modi.
Ending his three-day trip to Uttar Pradesh, where his party plans to contest 100 seats in the next assembly polls, Mr Owaisi alleged that Dalits and Muslims have been victims of mob lynching since 2014.
He mentioned the murder of Mohammad Akhlaq, who was attacked by a mob suspected of slaughtering cows in a village near Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar of the UP in 2015.
“Such atrocities take place because Modi is the prime minister and the BJP government is helping such elements,” he accused at a public meeting in Imambara near Katra Baradari in Barabanki district.
Speaking out against the Samajwadi party, Congress and the Bahujan Samaj party, the AIMIM leader said he was seeking Muslim votes but was keeping silence on such attacks on the minority community.
“Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, efforts have been made to demolish secularism and make the country a Hindu Rashtra,” he said.
The district administration initially refused AIMIM permission to organize the rally, but later accepted after reassurance from the organizers.
Criticizing the triple talaq law, Mr Owaisi said: BJP leaders speak of injustice against Muslim women subjected to talaq but remain silent on the issue of the fate of Hindu women rejected by their men.
“Ma bhabhi (the wife of Prime Minister Modi) remains alone in Gujarat but no one has an answer for her,” he said.
Mr Owaisi asked why the SP and BSP were reluctant to speak out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The law identifies non-Muslim communities in neighboring countries whose members can apply for Indian citizenship on the basis of religious pursuits until a deadline.
He also referred to the razing of a mosque in Ram Snehi Ghat tehsil on the Barabanki-Ayodhya border in May by authorities who said it was an illegal structure. But the local community insisted it had been there for a century.
The AIMIM chief said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sacrificed the mosque when it came to replacing him in the state.
Mr Owaisi denounced “Modi-Yogi” governments for the deaths of thousands of people during the coronavirus pandemic, blaming them on a shortage of oxygen and a lack of proper treatment.
He said the bodies of many Covid victims had been disrespectfully released into rivers.
All India chief Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen began this election tour on Tuesday from Ayodhya district and addressed a public meeting in Sultanpur the next day.
The trip to this politically sensitive state ended with the rally in Barabanki, at the gates of the capital Lucknow.
The SP and BSP criticized him for spoiling Muslim votes “to help the ruling BJP.
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/since-modis-arrival-efforts-on-to-turn-india-into-hindu-rashtra-owaisi-in-up-2535704
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]