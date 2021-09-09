Pakistan, Qatar call for unconditional aid from Afghanistan





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (right) and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at a joint press conference in Islamabad, September 9, 2021. PID

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan and Qatar on Thursday called on the global community not to condition humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, nearly a month after the Taliban took control of the country in a flash.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, at a joint press conference with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said Pakistan, being a neighboring country, would help Afghanistan with all the possible ways.

“The two countries, Qatar and Pakistan, will work together to rebuild Afghanistan’s infrastructure […] we will not let the enemies of peace prevail in Afghanistan, ”he said.

The foreign minister said Pakistan would focus on providing food and medical aid to Afghanistan first, stressing the urgent need to save lives in the country.

Qureshi warned the international community to be wary of elements seeking to disrupt the peace in Afghanistan. “We will not let the peace saboteurs achieve their goals,” he said.

He called on the international community to allow Afghanistan access to its reserves abroad which were frozen after the Taliban came to power.

“The assets of Afghanistan must be immediately thawed for the Afghan people,” he urged.

Speaking of Pakistan’s humanitarian aid efforts, he said Islamabad had started sending medical and food aid by land and air to Afghanistan. “If the international community does not financially support Afghanistan, the situation will not improve,” he warned.

“The international community should help Afghanistan avoid a possible humanitarian catastrophe,” the foreign minister said, adding that Afghanistan was facing internal and external threats seeking to disrupt its peace.

The Foreign Minister acknowledged that Qatar had played an important role in the Afghan peace process and said the two countries would strive for a stable Afghanistan.

Speaking about his meeting with Qatar’s foreign minister ahead of the press conference, Qureshi said he spoke with him about border and regional security issues.

Pakistan and Qatar see each other as partners in Afghanistan’s development, Qureshi said.

“We also demanded that Pakistanis traveling to Qatar be allowed to self-quarantine at their homes,” the foreign minister said.

Practically speaking to the meeting of foreign ministers of the six countries the day before, Qureshi had said that the international community will have to play a role to avoid the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“If a humanitarian crisis is avoided and economic stability is assured, peace can be consolidated and a mass exodus ruled out,” FM Qureshi said.

He also urged the Taliban to ensure that Afghan soil is not used against any country.

FM Qureshi said the change in Afghanistan is a reality, adding that the evolving situation in this war-torn country will have profound effects not only on our regions, but also on the whole world.

Speaking of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the foreign minister said no one can predict the rapid change in the country and all previous predictions have turned out to be wrong.

The urgent provision of humanitarian assistance, with the UN and its various agencies playing a leading role, would strengthen the confidence-building process, he added.

Qatar FM hails Pakistan’s role in peace process

Resuming the press conference, Qatar’s foreign minister said Islamabad is Doha’s strategic partner and the two countries share brotherly ties.

“Pakistan has played a leading role in the current situation,” he said, referring to Pakistan’s active role in the development of the situation in Afghanistan.

Al Thani praised Pakistan’s sincere efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

“Today international flights resumed from Kabul […] and we will try to help the Afghans with Pakistan, “said Qatar’s foreign minister, adding that the countries neighboring Afghanistan had the responsibility to bring peace to Kabul.

“Pakistan has also played an important role in the development of Qatar,” he added.

He agreed that humanitarian aid should be independent of the political process in Afghanistan.

Qatar FM meets Prime Minister Imran Khan

Earlier today, Al Thani met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the two exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and on the diversification of relations between Pakistan and Qatar.

Stressing that Pakistan had suffered greatly from the protracted conflict in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

Regarding the development of the situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the importance of stabilizing the security situation, preventing a humanitarian crisis and stabilizing the economy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan has played and will continue to play its role in economic recovery, humanitarian aid and assistance to Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister called on the international community to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, to engage positively and to create incentives to ensure lasting peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister praised Qatar’s role in supporting the Afghan peace process.

In the bilateral context, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s willingness to strengthen mutually beneficial ties with Qatar.

He stressed the importance of enhanced collaboration in various fields, including trade and investment, energy and strengthening people-to-people ties.

Meanwhile, Al Thani recognized Pakistan’s important role as well as efforts for regional peace and stability.

He also underlined Qatar’s commitment to maintain close contacts with Pakistan on bilateral and regional issues.

