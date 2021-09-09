More evidence Donald Trump is running a shadow presidency





This is exactly what Donald Trump is trying to do these days, overseeing some sort of shadow presidency for the base Republican Party in which Covid-19 is not such a big deal, the 2020 election has been stolen and he was right, well, everything else too.

The calls follow considerable controversy over President Joe Biden’s visit to Dover Air Base to witness the dignified transfer of the bodies of the 13 US servicemen killed in the bombing. Several families refused to meet with Biden while others clashed with the president over his decision to end the war in Afghanistan after 20 years of US occupation.

“Trump criticized the way the withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled, telling at least one family he didn’t understand why Biden pulled the military out of the country before removing all civilians, people familiar with it said with calls that spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose details of private discussions.

“Trump was recently briefed by former officials, including former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, about what he did in Afghanistan as president and what they considered to be faux pas of the Biden administration, advisers said. “

Trump even sent a statement – via his Save America PAC – from the mother of one of the soldiers killed in the bombing in which she suggested that her son “was murdered for Biden optics.”

It’s hard to overstate how different this sort of behavior is from how former presidents behaved after leaving office.

The general rule of thumb for past presidents is to stay out of national affairs – perhaps knowing better than anyone on the planet that they don’t know the full spectrum of an issue in much the same way as the current president.

As Dan Zak of the Washington Post recently wrote: “A post-presidency is its own kind of function, limited in duration only by death, and held at a given time by a few men, each with their own ideas of how. to exercise a more abstract role. kind of power.”

George W. Bush returned to Texas, began painting, and hardly ever commented – positive or negative – on Barack Obama. “I think a fulfilling life has to be questioned,” Bush said after leaving the White House. “I am challenged on the golf course, I am challenged to stay in shape and I am challenged by my paintings.… I am happy.”

Obama, after leaving the White House in early 2017, angered many liberals with his refusal to denounce Trump and his efforts to summarily overturn many of the measures the 44th president had put in place for eight years. While he eventually came out – especially as the 2020 race heated up – with a more biting criticism of the Trump years, it still wasn’t enough for many who felt Obama owed the party and the party. country to go after Trump for four straight years.

Trump, who never cares too much about how past presidents have behaved, never even acknowledged that Biden won the presidency in a fair and square fashion – let alone stepped back in terms of a public role.

He pushed conspiracy theories on (non-existent) voter fraud in places like Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin. He suggested Biden was doing a “horrible job” in the face of Covid-19. On Afghanistan, Trump said that “never in history has a withdrawal from war been so bad or incompetent as the withdrawal of the Biden administration from Afghanistan.”

In short, Trump continued to act as if the 2020 campaign was underway, which he apparently is. Rather than calling for unity after a fierce race – a la Al Gore after the long 2000 presidential recount – Trump doubled and tripled pushing false narratives to a party base too eager to accept what whether it be. he said without asking a question.

The move has, unsurprisingly, left the country as divided – if not more – than we were at the heart of the 2020 campaign. And changed things like getting vaccinated against a deadly virus that has killed more than 650,000 Americans. and more.

