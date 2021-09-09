China to donate 100 million more COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries by year-end: Xi





China’s COVID-19 vaccine donation arrives at Bandaranaike International Airport on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 27, 2021. Photo: Xinhua To date, China has supplied more than one billion doses of finished and bulk vaccines to more than 100 countries and international organizations, and will strive to deliver a total of two billion doses by the end of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the 13th BRICS Summit on Thursday, adding that China will donate an additional 100 million doses of vaccine to other developing countries this year, in addition to the donation of $ 100 million to COVAX. The 13th BRICS Summit was chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also attended the summit. “The BRICS countries have become an important force to be reckoned with on the international stage,” Xi said in Beijing, addressing the 13th BRICS summit via video link. “Today, the COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc around the world. The road to global recovery remains bumpy and tortuous. And the international order is going through deep and complex changes. In the face of these challenges, we, the BRICS countries, must move forward. actively contribute to world peace and development and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, ”Xi said. To address common challenges, Xi suggested that the BRICS countries should promote multilateralism, global solidarity against COVID-19, openness and common development. He stressed that other BRICS partners should advocate a scientific approach to trace its origins and oppose politicization and stigma. Xi offered to strengthen public health cooperation among BRICS members, including joint research and production, mutual recognition and facilitation of a rapid launch of the BRICS vaccine R&D center in virtual format. . It is also important to strengthen cooperation on traditional medicine to develop more tools against the coronavirus, Xi added. At the summit, China also offered to host a high-level BRICS meeting on climate change and a BRICS forum on big data for sustainable development. An agreement on remote sensing satellite constellation cooperation among BRICS members, which has already been signed, is expected to be fully implemented, Xi said. Xi called for political and security cooperation among member states, making the collective voice of BRICS countries even louder on major international and regional issues. The BRICS counterterrorism action plan, adopted earlier this year, is expected to be implemented in earnest, Xi said. At the summit, the BRICS countries agreed to cooperate on the study on the origins of coronaviruses, declaring that the BRICS supports scientific processes, including broad expertise, transparent and timely, without politicization and interference, read the New Delhi declaration adopted at the summit. The BRICS also recognize that extensive vaccination against COVID-19 is a global public good and regret the glaring inequality in access to vaccines, while stressing the importance of safe, effective, accessible and affordable vaccines, the statement says. . World time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202109/1233887.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos