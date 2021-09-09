Hinting at Indonesia’s economy on Democratic anniversary, AHY compares SBY-era debt to Jokowi’s





Merdeka.com – Chairman of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) compared the conditions at the time of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) with the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He believed that SBY had succeeded in eroding Indonesia’s debts during its 10 years of leadership. AHY said Indonesia’s debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio had exceeded 40 percent or reached around 6.570 billion rupees. “Dramatically reduce the ratio of external debt to GDP. We know the debt to GDP ratio today,” AHY said during his address at the Democratic Party’s 20th anniversary celebration on Thursday (9 / 9). During its 10 years of leadership, SBY has succeeded in reducing Indonesia’s debt ratio. At the start of his term in 2004, the debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 57%. At the end of his term in 2014, the ratio fell to 24.74%. The economy during the SBY administration is also expected to develop well.

“Our economy has grown high with an average of around 6% over the past 10 years and even though the world was facing a global economic crisis in 2008, we weren’t in a very bad mood,” a- he declared. “Even among the G20 countries, our economic growth is the second highest in the world after China, paving the way for economic growth,” he continued. For this, AHY claims that the economic progress during the SBY period also contributed to the rapid development of infrastructure for Indonesia. “So, of course, the infrastructure development is not only today, but 10 years under the administration of Pak SBY, the infrastructure development under the roadmap or the MP3EI master plan for the acceleration and expansion of Indonesian development) is also carried out in different regions of the country, ”he explained. In addition, AHY also mentioned that development in the SBY era may well proceed without sacrificing the health, education and human welfare sectors. “To remember and thank God, the income of our community at this time also continued to increase significantly, and vice versa. poverty inequalities and unemployment can be removed and reduced, ”he said. In addition to economic issues, AHY also assessed that national and state freedom and harmony in the SBY era had been well preserved. Freedom of expression remains a concern. “In other aspects, we know that the life of democracy as well as the peace of diversity and harmony among nations can be well maintained. Including freedom of the press and of civil society,” said he explained. “Meanwhile, in other aspects, Indonesia’s international relations are contributing very actively. As citizens of the world, we are responsible when it comes to geopolitical issues, efforts to maintain security and peace. stability in the region, “he continued. [yan]

