PM Modis Special Gift to Sikhs: A Special Train Trip on the Gurudwara Circuit Across the Country





An idea launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon take shape as Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav is about to launch an exclusive Gurudwara tour that will take passengers on a pilgrimage across the country. The 11-day trip that begins and ends in Amritsar will cover at least four prominent Gurudawaras, including Harminder Sahib in Amritsar, Patna Sahib in the capital of Bihar, Patna, Hazoor Nanded Saheb in Nanded, Maharashtra and Damdama Sahib in Bhatinda. This train will have several stops including Ambala, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Manmad, Surat, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bathinda and Amritsar. The special train will consist of 16 coaches including a sleeper class and an air-conditioned class. The cost of travel for a passenger in an AC class will be between Rs 900-1000 per passenger per day. This train-circuit will operate on a leasing model. The rental period shall be at least five years and may extend up to the maximum service life of the encoder. According to officials associated with the project, it is said that the rental cost per year will be 7% of the depreciated value of the coach. While the operator will be responsible for the internal maintenance of the train, the external maintenance and repair work will be outsourced to Indian Railways. The train cars will be state of the art, including arrangements to display photographs of all Sikh gurus and also play Gurbani during the journey. There will be a pantry on the train for passengers to reserve their meals on the journey. It is expected that only vegetarian food will be available during the trip. A rental policy should be announced soon and according to sources at the Ministry of Railways, this circuit should be operational by the end of November 2021. This tour should be a huge success considering that the gurdwaras attract many visitors both from the country and even from abroad, especially during the peak holiday season. This will boost not only the railways, but also the tourism and culture industry. Even before the rental policy was announced, sources at the Ministry of Railways said at least 40 to 45 major tour operators had expressed interest in renting the tour. Sikhism is one of the youngest religions in India with its strong base in states like Haryana and Punjab and the Sikh population spread across the country including the eastern states of Jharkhand, from Bihar and Bengal. The Prime Minister's personal relationship with Sikhs is evident in the myriad steps his government has taken to celebrate the gurus and their teachings for the functioning of the community as a whole. The 550th birthday of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji or the 350th birthday of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Jis saw the personal participation and presence of Modi. The Modi government also addressed the decades-old demand from Darbar Sahib worshipers by allowing FCRA registration in September of last year, which would allow Sikhs around the world to participate in Seva. In 2018, the Modi government took the historic step of removing the GST from langars in Gurdwara. An annual expenditure of 325 crore was provided to reimburse the central GST and IGST on food items used at Langars. This gesture will immensely benefit the Gurdwaras who serve free food to more than 1 crore of people per day. Kartarpur Sahib is one of the holiest Gurdwaras for Sikhs and since Partition this request for Indian Sikhs to visit this Gurudwara in Pakistan was pending. The Modi government has been working on the development of the Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to Gurdaspur, Punjab, and has also allocated 120 crore for this project. The Prime Minister himself inaugurated this corridor in November 2019 and also reported the first batch of pilgrims from India to Pakistan for the Kartarpur Sahib. The victims of the Sikh riots of 1984 had to wait more than 30 years for justice. The Modi government set up a new SIT and reopened up to 300 cases. Politicians who have so far escaped conviction have been brought to justice and a few of them have been sentenced to death. Compensation of 5 lakh was awarded to the relatives of 3,328 victims of the 1984 riots in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, MP, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir. In Delhi alone, additional compensation was granted to 1,320 families valued at 125.52 crore. At least 1,020 riot-affected families who migrated to Punjab from other states received 2 lakh each as part of rehabilitation program Recently, the Prime Minister also led the opening of the renovated Jallianwala Bagh Corridor which is evolving as a tourist destination.

