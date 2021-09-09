Turkish and Libyan officials discuss electoral process in Libya

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu and the head of the Libyan High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri met on Thursday in Ankara, the Turkish capital. The two officials discussed developments and the electoral process in Libya.

“Today we welcomed Khalid al-Mishri, who has been re-elected president of the High Council of State of Libya,” avuolu said on Twitter.

He said they had discussed in detail “developments and the electoral process in Libya” and avuolu pledged to “continue our strong support for fraternal Libya and further develop our cooperation in all fields”.

The Libyan High Council of State on Tuesday re-elected al-Mishri as president for a fourth one-year term.

Al-Mishri won 73 of 128 votes in elections in the capital, Tripoli, city council spokesman Mohamed Nasser told Anadolu (AA) news agency.

Libya has seen some positive developments recently following a breakthrough in which rival parties agreed on February 5 on a new unified executive authority to rule ahead of national elections on December 24.

Libyans hope the new authority will end the years of civil war that have ravaged the country since the ouster and murder of strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

On November 27, 2019, the internationally recognized Libyan government signed a cooperation agreement on security and maritime border demarcation with Turkey.

The Turkey-Libya agreement on maritime delimitation provided a legal framework to prevent any fait accompli by states in the region. Thus, attempts by the Greek government to appropriate huge parts of the Libyan continental shelf, since a political crisis hit the North African country in 2011, have been avoided.

The agreement also confirmed that Turkey and Libya are maritime neighbors. The delimitation starts from the southwest coast of Turkey of Fethiye-Marmaris-Ka and extends to the coast of Derna-Tobruk-Bordia in Libya.

In addition, as part of the security agreement, Turkey has started providing military training to Libyan soldiers.

Turkey had supported the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the forces of putschist General Khalifa Haftar, based in the east, which were supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates. (UAE) and France.

Earlier this year, the two countries reiterated their commitment to strengthen bilateral relations and the maritime agreement while President Recep Tayyip Erdoan stressed that Ankara prioritizes sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity of Libya.

Turkey and Libya also agreed to step up cooperation in multiple areas during a series of meetings, including in the areas of oil and natural gas. Tripoli said economic deals with Turkey should remain in place.

Germany to reopen embassy in Libya

The Libyan Prime Minister also announced Wednesday that Germany will reopen its embassy in Libya.

Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah made the announcement during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, on an official visit to the Libyan capital Tripoli.

The German embassy closed its doors seven years ago due to a civil war in the North African country.

Dbeibah hailed the reopening of the embassy as another “step towards stability”.

“I am pleased with the visit of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and we look forward to the realization of special relations between the two countries,” said Dbeibah.

The latest political developments in Libya as well as the upcoming elections in the oil-rich country scheduled for December of this year were also among the topics discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Maas praised the progress made so far in the North African country.

“We are seeing good progress in the country and want Libya to continue on this path,” Maas tweeted.