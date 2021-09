Donald Trump called family of Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan

The father of a Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan received an unexpected call last week.

Darin Hoover instantly recognized the voice of former President Donald Trump when he answered his cell phone.

It was just very cordial, very understanding. He was awesome, Hoover told the Washington Post. He was just talking about the best of the best. He said he had heard and seen everything we said, and he offered his condolences on several occasions, and how sorry he was.

Hoover traveled to Dover Air Force Base on August 29 to receive the casket from Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who died with 12 other US servicemen in a suicide bombing outside Kabul airport. They were providing security as people tried to flee the country amid the US withdrawal and the Taliban takeover.

Like several other families, Darin Hoover refused to meet with President Joe Biden when he tried to console them as the bodies arrived at the base, according to the Post.

When asked why he chose not to meet with the current president, he replied: I really don’t want to get into the political side of this. This is our son. It’s all about the sacrifice our sons and daughters gave.

We thought it was what Taylor would have wanted, added Darin Hoover.

Family members of at least six of the 13 U.S. servicemen killed in the August 26 attack in Kabul have publicly criticized Biden. Some of those who met the president said they were put off by the time he spent talking about his son Beau, who served in Iraq and later died of brain cancer, according to the Post. .

Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, a US Navy from Utah, was among 13 US servicemen killed in an attack outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Family photo Hoover

Darin Hoover said his family was in the process of obtaining permission to bury their son at Arlington National Cemetery.

During the call with Trump, he said, they invited him to attend the funeral when they could set a date.

He said he would if he could, Hoover said.

Trump has made several calls over the past week to some family members of the deceased servicemen. Several invited him to attend the funeral, and he suggested that he might try to do so.

Taylor Hoover, 31, joined the Marines at the age of 19. Darin Hoover said earlier that his son was 11 when terrorists attacked New York and Washington, DC on September 11, 2001. From that point on, Taylor knew he wanted to serve.

He loved his country, said Darin Hoover. It meant more to him than anything other than his family.

Taylor Hoover was on his third deployment to Afghanistan when he passed away.

