Trump endorses Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s GOP challenger





CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed a Wyoming lawyer in his campaign to overthrow U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal Republican critics.

Trump backed Harriet Hageman, who launched a primary campaign on Thursday against Cheney, the most prominent member of Congress to vote for Trump’s second impeachment. The endorsement is his biggest yet as he strives to maintain his status as a GOP kingmaker and tries to take revenge on those who voted to impeach him or block his efforts to overturn the election results. from 2020.

I strongly support Wyoming’s Republican House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman, who is running against hawkish and disloyal Republican Liz Cheney, Trump said in a statement. Harriet has my full and complete approval to replace Liz Cheney, the Democrats’ number one supplier.

Cheney responded in a tweet: Here’s a sound clip for you: Bring it.

Trump has already endorsed several Republicans challenging GOP incumbents, including Kelly Tshibaka, who is running against Senator Lisa Murkowski in Alaska; Michigan State Representative Steve Carra, who attempts to overthrow longtime Representative Fred Upton; former White House aide Max Miller, who is running against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in Ohio; and Joe Kent, who challenges Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington.

All voted in favor of impeaching Trump for his role in inciting the Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump met with Hageman last month as he assessed the pool of potential candidates, hoping that early approval would help clear the ground and avoid an overcrowded primary that could be advantageous for Cheneys’ reelection bid. At least half a dozen other Republicans have announced their intention to run.

Hageman was an early supporter of Cheneys’ failed attempt in 2013 and 2014 to oust popular US Senator Mike Enzi. But in a statement from her campaign, she said she was facing Cheney, who angered voters in Wyoming and was censored by the Wyoming Republican Party earlier this year, largely for her support for impeachment. of President Donald J. Trump.

The people of Wyoming deserve leaders who reflect their opinions and values, but Liz Cheney has betrayed us because of her personal war with President Trump, who twice won Wyoming by a massive majority, Hageman said. Cheney lost the trust of the people of our state, just as she lost all ability to be a leader for us in Washington, DC.

Hageman finished third in a six-man Republican primary for governor in 2018, securing 21% of the vote. She grew up on a ranch near Fort Laramie in southeastern Wyoming. She holds undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wyoming.

She is listed as a senior counsel with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a Washington, DC-based law firm that aims to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the administrative state, according to its mission statement.

His Cheyenne law firm touts its ties to the Wyoming ranching industry and Hagemans’ involvement in legal action against wolves reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park, grazing the Bureau of Land and Water rights. Land Management of the United States, among others.

She recently expressed her support on Facebook for a new Texas law banning most abortions and has long been a cheerleader for the state’s coal mining industry.

Knowing a common line of attack against Cheney that she spent most of her life outside of Wyoming before moving to Jackson Hole in 2012, Hageman told The Associated Press in 2013 that the Cheneys family had a long history. history in Wyoming and that such reviews were a distraction.

Hageman also donated $ 1,500 to Cheney for his first successful run for the American House in 2016, and photographs of the couple together were already being used as campaign material.

