Veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai dies – Pakistan





Veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai died Thursday after a long battle with cancer, his son Arshad Yusufzai confirmed.

The Peshawar-based journalist was considered an expert on the country’s tribal districts, Afghanistan and the Taliban. He has covered the situation in Afghanistan since the Soviet invasion in 1979 and interviewed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden as well as the founder of the Taliban, Mullah Omar.

Yusufzai was the resident editor of The News in Peshawar and had also worked as a correspondent for Time magazine and the BBC.

The late journalist was honored for his work by the Pakistani government and received the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz Prize in 2005, followed by Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2010.

His funeral prayers will be held in his home village of Inzargai, Mardan District in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, at 11 a.m. Friday (tomorrow).

Condolences from journalists and politicians have poured in on the death of Yusufzai.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was saddened to learn of the death of “one of Pakistan’s most respected journalists”.

“He was an opinion maker because his columns were well documented,” the prime minister said, offering his condolences to the family of the deceased journalist.

PML-N chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said he was “heartbroken”.

Paying homage to Yusufzai, Shehbaz recalled him as “a veteran journalist, a seasoned analyst and a careful gentleman”, adding that “his death left a great void in the field of journalism”.

“He was one of the most credible voices on the politics of the region, especially Afghanistan and the war on terror,” noted the president of the PML-N.

“I will be remembered for his professionalism, his decency, his dedication to his work and his gentle demeanor,” said Waziristan MP Mohsin Dawar.

Former Senator Farhatullah Babar also paid a rich tribute to Yusufzai, declaring: “An accomplished journalist, a keen researcher, a keen observer of the Afghan scene and above all a great human being. Rahimullah’s modesty [was] is matched only by its competence. A heavyweight who, unlike many, has never shed his weight. “

Former Dawn editor Abbas Nasir called Yusufzai a lovable friend and revered colleague, adding that he had inspired a whole slew of top journalists.

“His reporting on Afghanistan when there was no access was impeccable [and] with sure footing because he created an incredible network, ”said Abbas.

“With the death of Rahimullah Yusufzai, we have lost a lovely friend, an imposing journalist and a reporting institution,” said journalist Talat Hussain.

Journalist Zarrar Khuhro said Yusufzai’s passing was “truly the end of an era.”

“A man of great insight and knowledge. A giant whose loss simply cannot be bridged. He will be sorely missed,” he added.

BBC correspondent Barbara Plett Usher said the late journalist was a “generous colleague and journalist of great knowledge, wisdom and integrity”.

“Some of my most significant stories in Pakistan were done with him,” she recalls.

“The most credible name to have reported on the capture of Allied forces in Afghanistan in 2001 following the September 11 attacks,” Indian journalist Nagendar Sharma noted.

