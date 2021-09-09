Boris Johnson to be “forced to rethink social care tax hike” after Archbishop of Canterbury’s criticism





Tory MPs have warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be forced to rethink his welfare plans as the Archbishop of Canterbury leads a growing chorus of disapproval of the reforms. Justin Welby insisted that prioritizing richer retirees over less well-off young people to pay for the proposals would not work, adding that it raised serious moral questions. Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday announced plans to increase national insurance contributions to increase funding for the NHS and fund government welfare reforms. The move was heavily criticized by MPs from all sides for hitting young workers with tax hikes to pay for care for the elderly. The House of Commons voted on the reforms on Wednesday, but Tory backbench MPs warned the plans could become the timing of Mr Johnson’s tax poll. Margaret Thatchers’ community charge, commonly referred to as Poll Tax by critics, was passed by MPs in 1987, before being dropped by the government following a series of riots in 1990. Tory MP Christopher Chope has said Mr. Johnsons Health and Social Care Levy will become his community stroke fee tax moment. Although the government initially won the votes on the community charge, ultimately the suggestion that the community charge was unfair because the Duke and the garbage collector were treated equally did not matter. just didn’t work, he told Times Radio. He suggested that the grassroots Conservatives would start pressuring their MPs to force the government back to the drawing board. Concerns over the use of National Insurance Contributions (NICs) to pay for social care were also raised by Mr Welby. When asked if it was fair that working poor should be able to pay disproportionately more for reforms, he told the BBC: This is a very serious moral question. If we sort of favor the older rich over the younger poor, it won’t work. It is not a people-centered policy. The criticism comes amid growing fears within the care sector that reforms will not be enough to address the social care crisis, with particular concerns raised that funding will not kick in until October 2023. Labor MPs say they are ready to start multi-party talks with the government to craft long-term welfare reforms, which were promised by the Tories but never happened. A shadow cabinet minister said: It would be absurd if we refused to work together on this file. However, Sir Andrew Dilnot, who led a major review 10 years ago that laid bare the problems plaguing the social protection sector, backed the government’s proposals. Of course, there is always more to do, but I think the situation that we have had for several decades of families in this country facing complete uncertainty, and an inadequate system should be a thing of the past once these reforms are introduced, a- he told LBC. .

